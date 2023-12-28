Man charged with molesting 7-year-old girl remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 20-year-old man was locked behind bars yesterday after he was accused of molesting his seven-year-old niece earlier this month.
Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux charged the man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, with incest.
The accused allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his niece on December 1 in New Providence.
The defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. His case will be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment slated for service on March 28, 2024.
