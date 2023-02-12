m/v Legacy freed, now docked at Arawak Cay

SUNDAY UPDATE: The m/v Legacy has been freed after it ran aground in waters near Egg Island off Spanish Wells last week and is now docked at Arawak Cay. The vessel reportedly managed to avoid taking on water during the incident.
FROM FRIDAY:
By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
CENTRAL and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting suggested the coral reef surrounding the m/v Legacy was “battered”, following the mailboat running aground in waters near Egg Island off Spanish Wells, Eleuthera, on Wednesday morning.
It is reported the vessel was enroute to Marsh Harbour, Abaco, from New Providence with heavy cargo on board when the incident occurred.
Mr Sweeting acknowledged the possible damage due to the incident, however, he noted the vessel was floating with no water inside, describing it as “odd”.
“I'm aware, we had two small 26 vessels go out this morning (Friday) to assess the situation,” Mr Sweeting said on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony of Russell Island Water Supply Project.
“It seems as if she (the boat) is still floating somewhat, but she's (the boat) continuously hitting the reef on the port side.”
The Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister said he was unable to give a definite timeline as to when the vessel will be removed, however, he noted the company is seeking to contract a tugboat.
“The assessment as far as I'm aware is that if a tug can come and they get up 3000 feet of rope, they could possibly pull the Legacy off the reef,” he told The Tribune.
When asked by this newspaper if any natural resources were damaged, Mr Sweeting said the coral reef seems battered, adding that a team will later conduct a "proper assessment".
The Ministry of Transport and Housing said in a statement on Thursday that reports indicated the vessel lost generation power while enroute. An emergency plan was activated after officials were alerted to the incident.
"The ministry is advised that the cargo on board includes 4,500 gallons of diesel fuel, five vehicles, a tar truck, and other miscellaneous cargo items,” the ministry had said.
“At present, there is no threat to the environment and all crew members and passengers have been safely disembarked.”
In an interview with this newspaper on Thursday, Spanish Wells councillor Robert Roberts said seven passengers, one of whom was an elderly lady, had to be taken off the mailboat on Wednesday after it ran aground.
He noted the ship was loaded with vehicles and containers on board, causing concern about its potential impact on the environment.
This latest incident follows the recent sinking of cargo ship Onega Traveller in waters off Abaco and last summer’s spill of more than 30,000 gallons of fuel in Exuma waters.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 12 hours ago
"there is no threat to the environment"
Would constant battering of the coral reef classify as a threat to the environment? I dont know enough about reefs and how quickly they recover and what this "battering" ultimately means, is it zero threat or not? The govt needs to stop the everything is fine PR, sometimes it's not fine. Also, I do not see how we will be able to convince anyone that we can protect any carbon resources if our recovery effort here depends on "if" we can find rope.
hrysippus 1 day, 3 hours ago
If the reef is severely damaged it may take decades to grow back. In a country with well-functioning legal and judicial systems such as our Neighbour to the north, this damage would have resulted in very very high fines for the freight boat operator.
Porcupine 13 hours, 47 minutes ago
You are correct.
Bonefishpete 10 hours, 9 minutes ago
Well if they fine the freighter too much they go out of business and then what? No more freighter to service the out islands? This not some big bad foreign cruise ship with a bizzillion dollar insurance policy. Maybe the government should take over inter island freight business. Make it a subsidiary of BahamasAir yes.
