m/v Legacy freed, now docked at Arawak Cay

SUNDAY UPDATE: The m/v Legacy has been freed after it ran aground in waters near Egg Island off Spanish Wells last week and is now docked at Arawak Cay. The vessel reportedly managed to avoid taking on water during the incident.

FROM FRIDAY:

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

CENTRAL and South Eleuthera MP Clay Sweeting suggested the coral reef surrounding the m/v Legacy was “battered”, following the mailboat running aground in waters near Egg Island off Spanish Wells, Eleuthera, on Wednesday morning.

It is reported the vessel was enroute to Marsh Harbour, Abaco, from New Providence with heavy cargo on board when the incident occurred.

Mr Sweeting acknowledged the possible damage due to the incident, however, he noted the vessel was floating with no water inside, describing it as “odd”.

“I'm aware, we had two small 26 vessels go out this morning (Friday) to assess the situation,” Mr Sweeting said on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony of Russell Island Water Supply Project.

“It seems as if she (the boat) is still floating somewhat, but she's (the boat) continuously hitting the reef on the port side.”

The Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Minister said he was unable to give a definite timeline as to when the vessel will be removed, however, he noted the company is seeking to contract a tugboat.

“The assessment as far as I'm aware is that if a tug can come and they get up 3000 feet of rope, they could possibly pull the Legacy off the reef,” he told The Tribune.

When asked by this newspaper if any natural resources were damaged, Mr Sweeting said the coral reef seems battered, adding that a team will later conduct a "proper assessment".

The Ministry of Transport and Housing said in a statement on Thursday that reports indicated the vessel lost generation power while enroute. An emergency plan was activated after officials were alerted to the incident.

"The ministry is advised that the cargo on board includes 4,500 gallons of diesel fuel, five vehicles, a tar truck, and other miscellaneous cargo items,” the ministry had said.

“At present, there is no threat to the environment and all crew members and passengers have been safely disembarked.”

In an interview with this newspaper on Thursday, Spanish Wells councillor Robert Roberts said seven passengers, one of whom was an elderly lady, had to be taken off the mailboat on Wednesday after it ran aground.

He noted the ship was loaded with vehicles and containers on board, causing concern about its potential impact on the environment.

This latest incident follows the recent sinking of cargo ship Onega Traveller in waters off Abaco and last summer’s spill of more than 30,000 gallons of fuel in Exuma waters.