DPM: More health facilities needed in Exuma

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday there is a need for more health facilities on Exuma.

Mr Cooper’s comments came after a boating accident occurred in the Exuma Cays on Monday that left eight people injured. He said the passengers were a group of employees who were on their way back to work. Five of the passengers were taken to New Providence for treatment and are currently doing well, Mr Cooper said.

According to a police report, the accident occurred shortly before 7pm in the area of Pelican Point, South Staniel Cay.

Police said that a cream-coloured vessel with twin engines was travelling north from Black point towards Little Leaf Cay when it hit a rock on the southern point of Staniel Cay.

Three of the injured were taken to a local clinic for treatment and later discharged. The remaining five victims, including a man and four women, were airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

Mr Cooper, the Exuma and Ragged Island MP, said the boating accident pointed out the need for the expansion of healthcare on the island, adding that he has been in discussions with the Minister of Health.

“Just like there are sometimes traffic accidents on the street, we sometimes have these most unfortunate accidents on the seas. We’re going to look to see what we can do to provide more lighting in some of these potentially dangerous areas. But I think it also highlights the need for more healthcare.

“And I’m already speaking, for quite some time now, with the Minister of Health about the development of new clinics in Black Point and Staniel Cay — those are actively on the drawing board. But the time has come where we need a doctor resident in the Exuma Cays,” Mr Cooper said.

He added that the healthcare issues on the island have not only affected residents, but tourists as well.

“We had an accident two weeks before where a tourist broke her foot and we were not able to airlift her that evening. First thing the next morning we had to airlift her, fortunately there were visiting doctors on the island who were able to assist.”

Mr Cooper said tourism on the island of Exuma is growing; however, officials will continue to work with the Ministry of Health to ensure the necessary infrastructure is put in place to support the island’s growth.

In December, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville spoke on his plans to improve clinics on the Family Islands.

He said: “As we speak, there’s a transformation change that is presently in stream for the construction of nine new clinics throughout our Family Islands, the renovation of 22 clinics, the construction of a new state of the art hospital for Grand Bahama and a construction for new state of the art hospital here in New Providence. While this is going on, we are renovating the existing structures throughout our archipelago and our hospitals.”