PM to discuss national security issues at the White House

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis will visit the White House tomorrow to discuss issues of national security, including illegal migration and gun trafficking, with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said, following the Prime Minister's visit to the White House, he will attend meetings at the Organization of American States, where as Chairman of CARICOM, he will outline priorities for the region and underscore the importance of cooperation in promoting security and economic growth.

The statement added that he would travel to Washington, DC, from Miami on Monday afternoon. On Monday morning, Mr Davis was scheduled to be honoured by US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Mayor of Miami-Dade County Danielle Levine Cava at an event sponsored by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation, a foundation pairing at-risk young boys with supportive adult role models.

The Prime Minister will return to Nassau on January 18th.

While the Prime Minister is in the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister.