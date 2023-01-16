PM to discuss national security issues at the White House

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis will visit the White House tomorrow to discuss issues of national security, including illegal migration and gun trafficking, with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said, following the Prime Minister's visit to the White House, he will attend meetings at the Organization of American States, where as Chairman of CARICOM, he will outline priorities for the region and underscore the importance of cooperation in promoting security and economic growth.
The statement added that he would travel to Washington, DC, from Miami on Monday afternoon. On Monday morning, Mr Davis was scheduled to be honoured by US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Mayor of Miami-Dade County Danielle Levine Cava at an event sponsored by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation, a foundation pairing at-risk young boys with supportive adult role models.
The Prime Minister will return to Nassau on January 18th.
While the Prime Minister is in the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister.
Comments
joeblow 15 hours, 26 minutes ago
... Brave better have some Ranch dressing on hand as he is guaranteed to be served up a word salad!
TalRussell 14 hours, 27 minutes ago
I doubt US Vice President Kamala Harris.is the source answer my goin' back now must be the seventh week since I first raised questions.
Speak truth premiership direct to the point of a foreign government's cyber security apparatus, is done here or seeking permission to set up operations on the island's capital Out Island of Nassau, — Yes?
stillwaters 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
Mr FlyAway gone flying again? Jesus, Mary, and Joseph........
birdiestrachan 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
Mr Davis is doing well he is making The beautiful Cat Island and the whole Bahamas proud it is biblical if God is for you who can be against you
donald 8 hours, 19 minutes ago
I guess Biden will be napping or in the basement...
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID