THE KDK REPORT: Independence evokes thoughts of our uniqueness

By Dr Kenneth D Kemp

THERE are approximately two trillion galaxies in the universe. The Milky Way galaxy houses Planet Earth and over 100 billion stars including the sun. To give this an accurate sense of scale, just consider that over one million Earths could fit into the sun. Now it’s easy to appreciate that despite how self-absorbed we all are, the truth is whether we’re a large nation or a tiny island, we are but a speck of dust in an infinite planetary system.

Breaking it down further makes looking at the big picture even more interesting. Earth is divided into the northern, southern, eastern and western hemispheres, regionally separating the 195 countries of our planet. The Bahamas ranks number 178 when countries are listed by population, which is equivalent to 0.01% of the world population. And yet, on a planet of near eight billion people, particularly in sports, we have out-performed other countries on so many levels. This month, as we celebrate our 50th independence from external rule and mark our national sovereignty, I thought it best to reflect on where we are as a nation by asking my patients over the past week what Independence means to them. These are their remarks.

Each one suggested that to adequately describe how significant this moment is, we must first understand who Bahamians are. Through this column, over the years I’ve come to realise that we are the strongest and most resilient people in the world who, even when touched by tragedy, rise up and give God thanks for our infinite blessings. Never taking ourselves too seriously, we are united by laughter and the wisdom of our elders and we defend our nation’s character with concrete solidarity to any and all foreigners who dare to ridicule us.

Our lives revolve around the family unit, in particular mothers and grandmothers who can take a one-person meal and feed an entire neighbourhood. Elders are celebrated and church is a priority but so is rum punch and beer. We grew up believing that ocean water and bush medicine can cure our bodies while a hot meal enjoyed with family and neighbours cures the soul. Here, anyone you meet is potentially a relative so saying good morning to a room full of strangers or hailing someone on the street is the norm.

In The Bahamas, neighbourhood gossip is more entertaining than a movie and despite our notoriously slow ‘island-time’ pace, a hot piece of news will travel the island with lightning speed. We refuse to believe we have an accent but distinctly know another Bahamian when we hear them speak. The entire island vibrates to the music of Junkanoo as the cowbells and drums tell the story of our people, our struggles and our desires. We distrust our politicians and have a boiling disdain for our electricity provider. Surrounded by water and ravaged by several hurricanes we can switch to panic mode in a fraction of a second. During COVID-19, one rumour of a lockdown shared on social media could send the entire country into a nervous frenzy.

Bahamians have won Grammys and Oscars and Olympic gold medals. We’ve travelled to the depths of the ocean and a Bahamian rocket scientist will soon travel to space. We’ve excelled in acting, singing and in sports like basketball, baseball, boxing, sailing, tennis and track and field. The world looks at us in amazement wondering how we can do so much with so little. My patients suggest that it’s our lack of access that drives us to work harder and make do without. One such patient stated that independence for him was a celebration of all our accomplishments. We did spectacularly on our own, removed from foreign rule and external protectorate, and we proved to the world that we are fully capable of governing our own affairs without outside interference.

Another patient echoed the sentiments of several others that Independence shows how far we’ve come. In the past 50 years, we’ve built two billion-dollar hotels, a world class cruise port, airports, constructed highways, built new schools and expanded the public hospital. Bahamians can now be found in almost every corner of the world and our islands are home to world leaders, royalty, celebrities and some of the greatest minds on the planet.

Interestingly, one patient mentioned that our independence made him think about what we lost. He was alluding to the fact that The Bahamas has had between 73 to 146 murders annually over the past decade. A small number in comparison to other nations but he laments over a time years ago when you could leave your doors and windows unlocked without fear of thievery or death. That world no longer exists. In this new world, a week’s worth of grocery for a family of four costs far more than twenty dollars while real estate has seen record-breaking inflation.

Despite this and with more and more Bahamians travelling abroad to seek higher education and work opportunities, patients have told me that independence for them means that they can now travel without facing overt racism. Although a spark of it still exists in several forms and several nations, and may likely never be extinguished, some patients suggest that the world has improved in their eyes and they simply don’t face the same level of persecution as their grandfathers did when travelling outside the country.

Independence for me is a celebration of our culture, preserved meticulously throughout the years, and taking time to reflect where we are and where we want to be. In The Bahamas, one family is often racially intermixed with blacks and whites and we’re either neighbours or co-workers with Europeans, Greeks, Indians and Chinese. I personally have patients from over 42 different countries proving that in our 50 years of independence, we’ve become a melting pot of peoples and cultures. I believe we’ve become a better nation because of this diversity.

An older patient reminded me that independence also showcased to the world how unique we really are. The Bahamas is one of the only places on the planet where you can find pink sand beaches. It has the world’s deepest blue hole, the third largest barrier reef and the third largest wine cellar in the world (boasting 250,000 bottles from 400 winemakers in 15 countries). As an independent nation we control our own economy and govern our natural resources, at one point enjoying the third highest per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in the western hemisphere.

Every patient agreed that this independence is particularly special and a milestone that deserves to be celebrated. And for those nearing their life journey’s end, they were simply happy to be alive to share in this moment, recalling vividly the anxiety and pride felt by all when, as the Union Jack was lowered, a then Prince Charles on July 10, 1973, handed over the documents to our independence, ending 300 years of British sovereignty.

The universe may be infinite and the world population may be in the billions but in 50 years, we’ve learned The Bahamas is among the greatest and most beautiful countries on planet Earth. We can compete with anyone, anywhere and anytime. May we always pledge to excel through love and unity as our national anthem dictates. And as we reflect during this year’s independence, perhaps we can also give thanks to our fellow countrymen who’ve taken their talents to the world stage and our men and women leaders who persistently fight to showcase that without a shadow of a doubt, through prayer and anthem, it is indeed now and forevermore better in The Bahamas.

This is The KDK Report.

Nicknamed ‘The Prince of Podiatry’, Dr Kenneth D Kemp is the founder and medical director of Bahamas Foot and Ankle located in Caves Village, Western New Providence. He served as the deputy chairman for the Health Council for five years and he currently sits on the board of directors for the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation in his role as co-vice-chairman.