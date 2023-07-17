BPL struggles persist as power failures continue

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power and Light’s struggle to provide reliable electricity this summer continued over the weekend, with outages on various islands.

Days after a fire caused catastrophic fire to a power station in North Andros, BPL encountered problems with a station in Central Andros.

“One of the units at the Central Andros power station developed a problem,” said Arnette Ingraham, BPL’s communications manager. “As a result, there was insufficient generation to supply customers from Staniard Creek to Behring Point. A specialist team is at the power station now trying to return the unit to service. If they are successful, all customers will be restored.

“For clarity, our North Andros power station, which was destroyed by fire, supplies power from Morgan’s Bluff to Stafford Creek. Central Andros’ power station in Fresh Creek provides power to all customers south of Stafford Creek to Behring Point.”



BPL said load sharing in Eleuthera also increased because of heavy load volume. North and South Eleuthera residents experienced outages. A Harbour Island business owner said her island has had outages every day for two weeks, some lasting up to eight hours.



According to BPL’s Facebook page, outages occurred throughout New Providence, including in Chippingham, South Beach and Stapledon Gardens.

Last week, the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) said it is investigating BPL because of its struggle to provide reliable electricity.