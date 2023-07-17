Salthiel Thompson - first Bahamian to be appointed Commissioner of Police

In the previous article, it was briefly mentioned that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) underwent a change in leadership during The Bahamas’ independence. Salathiel Thompson, a native Bahamian, was selected as the Commissioner to lead the RBPF for the rest of the 1970s decade, marking a groundbreaking achievement. He became the first Bahamian to hold this prestigious position and was also the first to rise through the ranks to become Commissioner.

Born in the small settlement of Bannerman Town in Eleuthera, Mr Thompson spent his younger years there before relocating with his family to Nassau. He completed his secondary education at Eastern Senior High School and subsequently joined the Bahamas Police Force on 11th October, 1937. Mr Thompson’s was first posted at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in August 1938. During his 15-year tenure there, he gained valuable knowledge and experience in investigations and handling various cases. Through his dedication and competence, he progressed from Constable to Sergeant at the CID before being transferred to the Magistrate’s Court in 1953.

Mr Thompson’s background as an investigator equipped him well for this new responsibility as a prosecutor. His comprehensive understanding of criminal offences, file management, and investigation enabled him to excel in his new role. Recognising his exceptional skills, his superiors acknowledged the value he brought to the force. In 1955, he was assigned to the Police Training School, where he shared his expertise with recruits for a two-year period. In 1957, he was selected to attend a training course for prosecutors held in Jamaica. After completing the course, he returned to the Magistrate’s Court for his second stint as a prosecutor. During this time, he advanced from Sergeant to Assistant Superintendent and, after entering the gazette rank, Mr Thompson took command of two different divisions.

Initially appointed as the Officer-in-Charge of the Southern Division, Mr. Thompson showcased his leadership abilities. He was later assigned to the Central Division, where he continued to excel. On 07th July, 1965, he was promoted to Superintendent and assumed the role of Superintendent of New Providence District. He was later transferred to Grand Bahama as the Officer-in-Charge, assigned back to New Providence momentarily before returning to Grand Bahama. In October 1971, Mr Thompson’s exemplary service led to his promotion to Deputy Commissioner. Shortly thereafter, he was transferred back to New Providence. Finally, on June 1, 1973, Mr Thompson was appointed as the Commissioner of Police in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, ushering in a new era for Bahamians.

In conclusion, Salathiel Thompson’s rise from a small settlement in Eleuthera to the Commissioner of Police broke barriers. He exemplified dedication, expertise, and leadership. As the first Bahamian to achieve such a milestone, Mr Thompson paved the way for future generations and left a permanent mark on the RBPF’s history.

• Article provided by the Royal Bahamas Police Force