GARDINER PRODUCES WORLD-LEADING TIME: Wins 400 metre race in Hungary

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Steven Gardiner produced the world’s fastest time and lowered his meet record in the process to win the men’s 400 metres at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.

As one of three Bahamians competing in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, the 27-year-old Gardiner clocked 43.74 seconds, surpassing his meet record of 44.30 that he established in 2015.

On returning home over the weekend of July 5-7 for the Bahamas National Championships title at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, Gardiner delighted the fans with his victory in 44.64.

Prior to competing in Szekesfehervar on Monday at a press conference, Gardiner said he felt like his “old self” after making his return this year from an injury.

“I think that is my old self again out there and I’m happy,” said Gardiner after the race yesterday as he now prepares for his return to Hungary in August for the World Championships in Budapest.

“It gives me more confidence to know that I can do anything, it’s possible. I went out there and I did what I had to do and I surprised myself today.”

After winning the world title in 2019 in a lifetime and Bahamian national record of 43.48, Gardiner went on to take the Olympic Games title in 2020, but he didn’t defend his World title in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, because of an injury.

Trailing Gardiner was Rusheen McDonald in second in 44.03 with his second-fastest ever time behind his Jamaican national record. American Vernon Norwood was third in 44.63. Although she didn’t compete, Shaunae Miller-Uibo still holds the women’s 400m record of 49.53 that she posted in 2018. Miller-Uibo, the reigning Olympic Games and World champion, is making her comeback after having born her son, Maicel Uibo Jr, on April 20th.

Meanwhile, sprinter Anthonique Strachan placed third in the women’s 200m in 22.45. Jamaican Shericka Jakcson took the tape in 22.02 and Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland was third in 22.45.

Strachan, 29, is coming into her own after producing her personal best of 10.98 in the 100m last year and 22.15 this year as she also gears up for the World’s in Budapest where she’s aiming to compete in the sprint double.

And LaQuan Nairn, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, was seventh in men’s long jump with 25-feet, 4 3/4-inches or 7.74 metres on his sixth and final attempt.

Nairn, who will turn 27 on July 31, had previous rounds of 24-7 (7.49m), 24-7 1/4 (7.50m), 24-6 1/2 (7.48m), scratch and 25-1 3/4 (7.66).

With a lifetime best stretched to 26-11 3/4 (8.22m), Nairn is aiming for another appearance at the World’s after he made his debut at the global stage last year in Eugene.

Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won with 27-2 1/2 (8.29m) on his sixth attempt as well. Jamaican Tajey Gayle was second with 27-0 1/2 (8.24m) on his fourth and American Jarrion Lawson was third with 26-1 3/4 (7.97m).