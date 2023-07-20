FRONT PORCH: Revitalisation of Downtown Nassau requires consideration and vision

RENEWING the City of Nassau is a journey of self-definition and discovery: a recollection of history that informs our national longings and forward thinking.

The redevelopment of the City of Nassau should, in part, be driven by three master principles. First, Nassau’s recasting, while extending east to west, must also achieve greater depth by extending significantly south.

Second, the capital’s renewal requires a balance between its commercial, governmental and cultural impulses. Finally, though many proposed projects may take many years to materialise, especially in light of current economic restraints, they are integral to the planning process and should not be overwhelmed by myopic considerations and shorter-term interests.

A city’s architecture, especially the capital, chronicles a nation’s history and showcases its ambitions, priorities and dreams – and its conceits and failures.

Nassau’s cityscape is dominated by the towering complex of Atlantis which can be seen from numerous viewpoints throughout New Providence. What does this say about us as a nation? It is not an easy question answerable in knee-jerk bromides against the “evils of tourism”.

Certainly, part of the answer will be discovered in how we re-imagine, renew and recast the City of Nassau, balancing our reliance on tourism with a deeper understanding of our heritage and history.

If our gross domestic ambition is an orgy of materialism fuelled by tourism receipts, the redevelopment of Nassau is a simple matter, mostly requiring the skills of Disneyesque fantasy-makers who can help us morph our capital into a theme park for those visitors in hunt of the illusion of authenticity.

Yet it is not the mass of tourists we should fear. The greater fear is that a critical mass of Bahamians and a small group-think of limited interests will bring both time and hide-bound mindsets to a historic enterprise: past, present and future.

Atlantis, like the ancient city it mimics, is an idea, part lost world, part fantasy. Nassau is also an idea, a world being rediscovered, teeming with possibility and over 300 years old.

Sol Kerzner’s vision to redevelop a once-named Hog Island in the footsteps of dreamers like Huntington Hartford, who envisioned a new brand of paradise there, is the kind of boldness of vision needed to recast Nassau into a more capital city.

Paradise Island must be an adjunct to Nassau’s ongoing transformation, the eventual result of which should be authentically Bahamian and internationally recognisable experiences and iconic features surpassing Atlantis’ triple towers.

Geneva, Switzerland, is a key financial services capital, but its more internationally recognisable features are not buildings showcasing this primary industry. That (inter)national honour is shared by an architecture which expresses values at the heart of the Swiss Imagination: efficiency and international diplomacy.

The Jet d’Eau or water-jet - one of the largest fountains in the world, spouting 132 gallons of water per second 459 feet in the air from Lake Geneva - is visible throughout Geneva and when flying some miles over the less than 200,000 people who call it home.

Originally a water safety valve, this world renowned icon actually deserving of such a designation, dazzles, especially at night, boasting eight 9,000 watt projectors lighting its water columns.

Geneva also serves as the headquarters for over 300 international organizations, including several UN offices, the WTO, the International Red Cross and others. Along with a variety of museums and other cultural features, these institutions lend a certain character to this city beyond its commercial interests even while helping to boost the local economy.

To wit, we should increasingly view Nassau not simply as a tourist destination, but also as a city with ambitions beyond the status quo and beyond our domestic preoccupations. We should set our sights higher regarding the possibilities for the ongoing transformation of Nassau as a more cosmopolitan city.

The finer cities of the world strive for a balance between commercial, cultural and governmental interests and the need for artistic and religious expression, recreation, beauty, shopping, dining and other civilizing attributes.

Toward this end, Fort Charlotte and its environs should be turned into a central park with walking trails, facilities for cultural events and other features similar to such parks in other international cities.

The central park’s recreational features can extend to the waterfront encompassing an upgraded Arawak Cay and Western Esplanade with its boardwalk. Complementing Fort Charlotte Central Park and Arawak Cay could be a transformed Botanical Gardens.

The iconic buildings housing our main government institutions should remain within or near downtown Nassau, with restored Government House, including its gardens.

Our historic parliamentary complex is woefully inadequate for a modern democracy. The current structures are cramped, lacking meeting rooms and civic space for public hearings.

Planning for the City must take into account the need for a new parliamentary complex, which is badly needed. The chambers of the House and Senate should be preserved with these buildings becoming museums dedicated to our political history and development into a vibrant democracy, highlighting various freedom struggles.

Again, because Nassau stretches east to west and north to south, encompassing an impressive register of publicly-owned buildings and spaces which are a key element in the city’s renewal, its redevelopment must take this breadth and depth into account.

The government owns all of the properties in a corridor from Prince George Wharf at the northern end of the city and going south toward the old City Market building off Market Street.

The wall panels of the old gaol across from Mortimer’s Candy Kitchen might be turned into mural space, depicting the country’s history. This could be part of a broader public art programme featuring Bahamian artistry.

There could also be a well-designed City of Nassau heritage trail from the Fort Charlotte Central Park in the west to Potter’s Cay in the east and from Prince George’s Wharf in the north to Bain Town and Grants Town in the south.

The opportunities for heritage tourism include: a new National Museum of The Bahamas at Collins House; a variety of heritage tours, which include guided and non-guided walking tours; a craft market; the development of a Native Food Market; a plethora of restaurants and eateries and venues for entertainment.

A compelling task in revitalising the city is helping to better monetise the greater untapped economic potential of millions of cruise ship passengers who annually visit New Providence and who are desperate for more interesting things to do while in port.

The area stretching from Fish Fry to Long Wharf could also be turned into a major food, entertainment and heritage destination for Bahamians and visitors somewhat akin to portions of a similar development in Curacao.

There are already a number of venues and attractions for Bahamians and visitors on West Hill Street, including restaurants, the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, and Educulture at West and Delancey Streets.

This recasting of the heart of downtown Nassau will complement the renewal of the City of Nassau and become memorable for Bahamians and visitors alike. In essence, the heart of the City could be dedicated to showcasing our history and heritage in a smart city that is well-run and maintained.