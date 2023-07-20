Tourism officials target amphibious aircraft sector numbers to double

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM officials forecast the arrival of 40,000 amphibious air passengers this year and are targeting the sector for growth.

Deputy director general of tourism Dr Kenneth Romer said two operators provide most of the services: Coco Bahama Seaplanes and Tropic Ocean Airways.

“They have eight seats, and they have high demand into Harbour Island, Kamalame Cay, Staniel Cay like the Exuma cays and Bimini,” he said of Coco Bahama Seaplanes. “So, reasonably, they move between 10 to 15,000 passengers a year.”

“We do expect that number to double once demand continues to build, but it’s important because these are the ones coming into The Bahamas, very high-value passengers.”

He said Tropic Ocean Airways is based in Florida, has eight seats and flies to New Providence, Great Harbour Cay, and Bimini.

In a press statement, Dr Romer said amphibious air services are a “prominent component” of the National Aviation Strategic Plan.