‘DID BELL TELL TRUTH OVER CITIZENSHIP?’: Former PM suggests facts do not support minister’s explanation

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is questioning whether Immigration Minister Keith Bell told the truth about receiving a call in Switzerland from a dying man who wanted his wife and children to get Bahamian citizenship.
Mr Bell was criticised last month for overseeing the unorthodox swearing-in ceremony of three people at the funeral of Franck Racine.
In response to the controversy, Mr Bell said he was fulfilling Mr Racine’s dying wishes.
He explained why he swore in the people at a funeral, saying: “He would’ve called me while he was in the hospital. I was in Switzerland at the time. When I returned, he was being buried within the week on that Saturday, and so, in those circumstances, he asked, he called me on his deathbed and said he would want his wife sworn in as a citizen in his presence. Unfortunately, he died before I got back from Switzerland.”
The PM said Immigration Minister Keith Bell didn't need to resign for overseeing a citizenship swearing-in ceremony at a funeral. Following that and another controversy regarding workers at the British Colonial Hotel, do you think he should resign?
Dr Minnis said the facts show the man died before Mr Bell travelled to Switzerland.
“Racine died on the 29th,” he said. “Parliamentary record reflects that Keith Bell was in Parliament on the 31st. According to Cable 12 news, Keith Bell said himself that the man called him in Switzerland. Keith Bell could not have been in Switzerland because the conference didn’t start until the fifth.
“It is quite evident that Keith Bell is not telling the truth. He is being dishonest to the entire population. If he cannot prove he went to Switzerland and received that call, and then came back to Nassau on the 31st, Keith Bell should be asked to resign for lying and giving false information to the entire Bahamas.
“He obviously was talking to a dead man. Only he could tell us how it was possible for him to talk to a dead man.”
Dr Minnis tabled 31 questions about the matter in the House of Assembly yesterday.
His comments came as FNM supporters protested Mr Bell outside the House of Assembly, chanting: “Bell got to go.”
As the FNM supporters protested, Progressive Liberal party supporters showed up in a motorcade and counter protested. Some greeted Mr Bell and called for Long Island Adrian Gibson to resign.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Roc with doc should be the last to talk about honesty remember how he lied about his calls to Mr Symonette , what the FNM is doing is looking at small things anything that they think will help them to win an election ,
Sickened 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
We remember all the shady crooked deals all past politicians have done over the last 50 years. Why do you keep bringing them up and not condeming this current crookedness?
JackArawak 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Birdie, I hate to spoil it for you but they’re ALL liars. You mussey ain use
stillwaters 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Birdie... .grow up....all opposition does this.......every single one uses the mistakes of others to propel themselves into power. The PLP was masterful at this during the pandemic.
TalRussell 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Minister Bell has promised he 'can and will' explain 'it all' --- Tomorrow Wednesday when he takes to standing on the floor of the House. --- How the Carrmichael MP's words are delivered and received, either will quash or renew calls that he be made to step aside..
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Did Bell resign yet?????
That is ALL we need to know right now .......
TalRussell 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Still waiting for Comrade Sheepie to lift his and the red party's silence when it comes down to their very own House-elected MP. ----One is NOT charged before the court. --- There are 'no allegations' of the minister, having financially benefited from even a single Ten Shillings bank note.
Sickened 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
FNM's resigned without going to court - they were morally righteous men. Bell and these PLP goons are NOT!
TalRussell 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
And, 'WHO' is 'they, the honourables?
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
The FNM MP in question is being subjected to a PLP kangaroo court case.
Keith Bell was caught red handed breaking immigration protocols on at least TWO public occasions and lying about them and using his Cabinet colleagues as alibis.
These two cases are like apples & oranges.
TalRussell 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Best of like apples & oranges.garbage!
