‘DID BELL TELL TRUTH OVER CITIZENSHIP?’: Former PM suggests facts do not support minister’s explanation

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is questioning whether Immigration Minister Keith Bell told the truth about receiving a call in Switzerland from a dying man who wanted his wife and children to get Bahamian citizenship.

Mr Bell was criticised last month for overseeing the unorthodox swearing-in ceremony of three people at the funeral of Franck Racine.

In response to the controversy, Mr Bell said he was fulfilling Mr Racine’s dying wishes.

He explained why he swore in the people at a funeral, saying: “He would’ve called me while he was in the hospital. I was in Switzerland at the time. When I returned, he was being buried within the week on that Saturday, and so, in those circumstances, he asked, he called me on his deathbed and said he would want his wife sworn in as a citizen in his presence. Unfortunately, he died before I got back from Switzerland.”

Dr Minnis said the facts show the man died before Mr Bell travelled to Switzerland.

“Racine died on the 29th,” he said. “Parliamentary record reflects that Keith Bell was in Parliament on the 31st. According to Cable 12 news, Keith Bell said himself that the man called him in Switzerland. Keith Bell could not have been in Switzerland because the conference didn’t start until the fifth.

“It is quite evident that Keith Bell is not telling the truth. He is being dishonest to the entire population. If he cannot prove he went to Switzerland and received that call, and then came back to Nassau on the 31st, Keith Bell should be asked to resign for lying and giving false information to the entire Bahamas.

“He obviously was talking to a dead man. Only he could tell us how it was possible for him to talk to a dead man.”

Dr Minnis tabled 31 questions about the matter in the House of Assembly yesterday.

His comments came as FNM supporters protested Mr Bell outside the House of Assembly, chanting: “Bell got to go.”

As the FNM supporters protested, Progressive Liberal party supporters showed up in a motorcade and counter protested. Some greeted Mr Bell and called for Long Island Adrian Gibson to resign.