ALICIA WALLACE: Take pride in who you are

ANOTHER year, another month of June, another observation of Pride Month. For the third consecutive year, the US Embassy has decided to fly the Pride flag at the Queen Street chancery at at Liberty Overlook, the residence of the US Ambassador. On the first day of June, the rainbow flag was raised. Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts noted the contributions made by LGBTQI+ citizens and said, “We invite every Bahamian to enjoy the blessings of liberty and life in a free society and, of course, we encourage you to take pride in who you are, just as you are.”

In The Bahamas, it is not particularly easy to take pride in who you are, just as you are. The sentiment is lovely, isn’t it? It is far easier to say than it is to do. We have to note, however, that this is not due to any deficiency on the part of the individual. It is really an indictment on society and the systems that make it difficult for people to navigate this space with confidence. There is judgment by cruel and hypocritical people at every turn. There are setups for people to fail. There is consistent othering. There are too many reasons and too much pressure to conform, disappear, to hide, in order to survive, to get by unscathed. Pride for LGBTQI+ people is hard-won. It comes from deep self-work, from strong community, from determination, and from strategic advocacy to improve living conditions through access to human rights. For some us, like at Equality Bahamas, Pride is about advocacy for legal and policy change alongside community care for LGBTQI+ people so that attention is on the structural issues while addressing the immediate needs of the people affected by inequality.

The raising of the Pride flag at US Embassy properties is symbolic. It is not an act against the State, a lobbying tactic toward the government, or a threat to sovereignty, no matter how anyone may try to portray it in that way. It is a message to LGBTQI+ people. It acknowledges, in a positive way, the existence of LGBTQI+ people in The Bahamas, which is more than people in positions of power have done. It is a gesture that can help to remind LGBTQI+ people of their humanity in a place where it is denied over and over again.

As in previous years, there have been negative responses to the symbolic act by the US Embassy, on its own property (and territory). From blatant hostility toward LGBTQI+ people to false equivalencies with other States, the negative commentary varied widely. There were people in full support of the Pride flag being flown, and there were some who wondered why anyone, especially anyone who is not an LGBTQI+ person, would care whether or not the Pride flag is flown. The flying of the Pride flag at the U.S. Embassy should not be controversial. People should be angry because it is up, whether they see it or not. The flag is not for the hostile or the hateful. It is for the people who need to see it, who will feel seen whenever they see it, and who will be reminded that this month, in many countries, is for LGBTQI+ people, regardless of what anyone else thinks about the community or its flag.

For those who are confused about the meaning and purpose of Pride, and the issue of LGBTQI+ rights, here are five quick facts.

1 Pride started as a protest. It is not about wanting to “parade around” and it is not about “looking for attention.” It is easy to misread Pride when you do not understand its roots and the way it has evolved since its rather spontaneous start. Pride, in the case of the LGBTQI+ community, is the opposite of shame. Pride is about refusing to be ashamed of sexual and gender identities. This is why people take to the street, don rainbow gear, and hold signs and hands. It is about choosing visibility when it can often seem easier and be safer to make oneself invisible. At the same time, it is about acknowledging that some people are still not comfortable or safe in being visible, and that there is pride in making the best decision for oneself on any given day and having the support of other community members. It is a gathering, and it is a statement.

2 Pride is diverse. It has, of course, come to mean various things and be exercised in many ways over time. Where there have been significant gains, it has become a celebration. In some places, there were many gains, and devastating rollbacks have taken place. Because of that, Pride may return to or take some elements of its earlier editions as LGBTQI+ people respond to reduced protection from discrimination and reduced access to human rights. Local organizers, in collaboration with community members, must decide on the focus of Pride in each location.

3 While allies are often welcome, Pride is not a recruitment exercise. There are no memberships being sold or given away. The movement for LGBTQI+ rights is not about getting more people. It is about ensuring that LGBTQI+ people have full access to their human rights so they can enjoy lives of dignity, freedom, and be free from violence.

4 The first priority of LGBTQI+ people is accessing their human rights. These are universal rights, meaning everyone, everywhere has them. They are inherent, so they do not have to be earned. They are indivisible and interdependent, so we need to have all of our human rights to be able to fully enjoy them all. There are no “special rights” that LGBTQI+ people are expecting. LGBTQI+ people want the right to live with dignity and the same freedoms that everyone else enjoys. There are many other groups of people advocating for their human rights, knowing that they are experiencing discrimination that limits their enjoyment of human rights.

5 Denial of the human rights of LGBTQI+ people is a reality. It is a daily experience. A clear example is being turned away from police stations when reporting acts of violence. It is still, in 2023, not unusual for police officers to laugh at LGBTQI+ people when they attempt to make reports of criminal acts against them. This is wrong. There is no excuse for it. It is a violation of the human right to equal protection of the law. Article 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights says, “All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination.”

The activities in June, stemming from different parts of the world that celebrate and commemorate Pride, help to start conversations. Equality Bahamas builds on those conversations and lessons learned during its Pride Month activities held in July. Be sure to follow Equality Bahamas on social media to stay up to date on its advocacy and community events. This year’s Pride Month will, once again, focus on community care, giving LGBTQI+ people opportunities to connect with one another, learn about and access resources, and develop advocacy strategies for the advancement of their human rights.

RECOMMENDATIONS

1 Dignity: Its Essential Role in Resolving Conflict by Donna Hicks.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “This book is a must read for those who want to experience peace in their everyday lives and peace in the world around them. Without an understanding of dignity, there is no hope for such change. If you want to find the weak links in a democracy, look for where people are suffering. You will most likely see a variety of violations. If you want peace, be sure everyone’s dignity is intact.” Read this book with Equality Bahamas and Poinciana Paper Press this month, and join the Feminist Book Club meeting on Thursday, June 22 at 6pm to discuss it. You can join in person at Poinciana Paper Press at 12 Parkgate Road (between Kemp Road and Village Road) or virtually. Register to joint the Feminist Book Club at tiny.cc/fbc2023.

2 Afro Cuban Funky Grooves with Cami Layé Okún on YouTube.

For a great 45 minutes of music you can dance, cook or work to, press play on this set “inspired by the merged sounds of Africa and Latin America.” Cuban DJ Cami Layé Okún said, “For this mix, I have selected Afro-Cuban funky grooves released on the Areito label in the 1970s and 1980s. Most of these records never leave my bag. Thank you for listening, hope you enjoy.”

3 Going Through It.

This podcast, hosted by Ashley C Ford, is about figuring out when it is time to quit and when it is time to push through. The most recent episode is with Roxane Gay who talks about not feeling pressured by age to make a decision about having children with her wife Debbie.

4 Proud, a mix by DJ Ampere.

This mix was commissioned by Equality Bahamas to accompany and complement its Pride Month activities in 2022. Access it at mix cloud.com/DJAmpero/proud.