Fernander: Shooting victim ‘didn’t realise she was hit’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said the 27-year-old mother injured in a police-involved shooting on Sunday did not initially know she had been shot.

Police reported that shortly before noon on Sunday, officers were executing a search warrant on a home in Sunset Park. As they entered the property, they shot a pit bull that reportedly attempted to attack them.

During the incident, the woman, who police said frequented the property, was shot in her upper body.

A press release from police said the bullet ricocheted off the pit bull, but Commissioner Fernander said the shot went through the dog before striking the woman, who is in serious condition in hospital.

“I had experts revisit the scene and what we discover in their findings is that after the bullet hit the dog it exited to the side, to the left side, and it went down into the ground on the concrete pavement,” he said yesterday. “And there are damages there that indicate that the bullet hit the concrete pavement.

“The victim was not too far from that general area, and we suspect she didn't even realise that she was hit. It wasn't until some of the officers saw that she was bleeding and everybody in the yard say, ‘oh she was shot;’ she didn't even realise that she was shot.”

The commissioner wished the victim a “speedy recovery". He said police reached out to her family to update them.

However, he disputed their claim that she was breastfeeding when shot.

“There's a lot of talk that she may have been nursing a little infant. That is not so, and I always say don't listen to rumours, get the facts,” he said.



“You are investigators as well. Be very careful with that: Get the facts.”

Commissioner Fernander confirmed that body cameras captured the shooting.

On Tuesday, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed that the government is seeking to buy 300 body cameras in view of the recent events.

“In light of some recent events, we intend to expand body cameras as one was at the scene that evening,” he said. “We intend to acquire 300 more. We intend to continue to develop the real-time crime centre to be able to coordinate all of the efforts and technology that are being acquired.”