Abaco suffering an electricity crisis causing revenue loss as some tourists cut stay short

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
ABACO residents say they are suffering from an electricity crisis.
Over the past ten days, electricity has been off in parts of the island for most of each day, according to some residents.
A Bahamas Power and Light notice said the company had transmission line issues.
“Power has been off for now for well over ten days,” said Junior Mernard, a resident of Hope Town. “In a 24-hour period, we would be off anywhere between 12 to 16 hours a day. It’s off as I speak to you now.”
He said the situation is affecting the island’s efforts to rebound from Hurricane Dorian, with some tourists shortening their vacation time.
“Abaco has done all it can to finally rebuild a robust economy and this utility company is doing everything to kill it, burning up people’s appliances and it’s affecting our visitors too,” he said.
“It’s impacting our tourists so much. I mean a lot of these houses have back-up generators, but the generators are failing. We have people paying ten to fifteen thousand a week for a house and the power goes off.”
Roscoe Thompson, head of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township, said it is uncertain what is causing the outages.
“For the past week, it’s been twice a day,” he said.
“Some areas like the cays are experiencing a lot more outages and certain areas in Marsh Harbour like Little Orchard, was off for like 16 hours. Last night, we were off from 6 o’clock until I think 2 o’clock this morning, and then we were back off again for an hour.”
Daphne Degregory-Miaoulis, Abaco’s Chamber of Commerce president, said the situation is terrible and is preventing businesses from functioning.
“I do see the complaints in the different chat groups where people are saying, ‘any idea when the power is going to come on’, so I know from north to south, the power outages have been constant over the last few days,” she said.
“To run the generators, it’s very expensive, or they run the risk of not being able to open or function, and right now we’re having terrible weather. It’s very gloomy and dark and if you walk into a business with no lights in, I mean you’re not going to go in cuz it looks like it’s closed anyway.”
The power cuts also affected island’s airport, with flight agents checking passengers in manually.
The Tribune was sent a video showing portions of the airport in darkness with tourists sitting on the ground.
Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder said he was aware of the situation and had asked BPL’s team to keep the community updated.
“As your Member of Parliament, I will continue to push for stable power now and rectifying issues for reliable power moving forward,” Mr Pinder said in a Facebook post.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 2 minutes ago
Roscoe Thompson is a big part of the problem.
TalRussell 10 hours, 34 minutes ago
@ComradeMudda, what chart, you use to calculate --- Roscoe Jr. ---- Is the one to blame over BPL power outages?
benniesun 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Karma (n.)
One's acts considered as fixing one's lot in the future existence. The doctrine of fate as the inflexible result of cause and effect; the theory of inevitable consequence.
Webster's Revised Unabridged Dictionary (1913)
So, where is that high paid foreigner who was running the local BPL power for years? Why is there no announcement from him about his solutions to the ongoing power poblems?
stillwaters 9 hours, 52 minutes ago
It's the tourists paying for lodging costing $10,000 to $15,000 a WEEK for me.........that distracted me from reading the rest of this article. Wow
Bonefishpete 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
$10K to $15K a WEEK? Damn well better come with it's own generator.
TalRussell 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
So much for the then Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Michael Pintard's proposal ---- To ease Abaco's power supply woes by brunging' ----Biomass Technology and ---- 'Abaco grown Elephant Grass.' --- 'Comrades, you just can't run your mouth while making' up that' ---- 'Abaco grown Elephant Grass.' – 'Aye.' 'Nay?'
bahamianson 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
Didnt Abaco want to separate from the Bahamas a few years ago? How dis it go? Now, it is catching hell. That is how life is. When you are doing well, you think you do not need anyone. The minute life gets rough, you do Ghost Busters. Who do you call?
themessenger 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
@bahamianson, you obviously know little to nothing about Abaco and Abaconians. Left to their own devices and able to self govern themselves, and given their proximity too and American family affiliations, they would be miles ahead of the rest of the country had they been successful in their succession.
