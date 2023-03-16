Minnis says PM is ‘out of depth’ as Minister of Finance

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis threw darts at Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis yesterday, calling the Davis administration a “do-as-you-like” government amid frequent inconsistencies in governance.
He questioned Mr Davis’ competency in his role as Minister of Finance, following his recent misstatements about the deficit.
He described the Prime Minister as “out of touch” and “out of depth”.
“This issue raises serious questions about the Prime Minister in his role as Minister of Finance,” he said yesterday.
“It raises serious questions about the credibility of what he says publicly and in the House. Instead of initially accepting responsibility he blamed his speechwriter and he blamed a newspaper.”
He continued: “This seems to be a pattern — duck responsibility and blame someone else. Big people accept responsibility for their errors. If he could get this figure wrong and come in here and read it out to the House of Assembly, what other numbers has he gotten wrong that may have slipped by?”
Earlier this month, Mr Davis clarified in the House of Assembly that the government’s fiscal deficit actually decreased by $5.3m in the first half of the fiscal year when compared to the same period in the previous year. He conceded that his earlier comments on the deficit were not accurate.
However, at first Mr Davis singled out The Nassau Guardian and said its headline, which stated “Revenue Rises but Deficit Up” was not accurate. However, when he was later reminded by East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson that his previous speech contained the figure about the reported deficit increase, Mr Davis then admitted that his speechwriters made an error when writing the figures in his speech.
Dr Minnis suggested yesterday that the Prime Minister resign from his post, saying that the country is far more deserving of a “capable, serious and hands-on” Minister of Finance.
He noted that Chester Cooper, Glenys Hanna- Martin, Alfred Sears or Obie Wilchcombe would be better suited for the role.
During his contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday, Dr Minnis said that the Davis-Cooper administration has implemented a “tax crusade”.
He called out the Davis- Cooper administration for “falling by the wayside” as they have failed to adhere to the many promises in their blueprint for change.
“In their Blueprint for Change they promised action on immigration, crime, a revolution in education, a master plan for each island, and many other lofty initiatives.
“Since winning the last election, these plans seem to have fallen by the wayside. There has been a crime crisis in New Providence throughout their term. Illegal immigration is at record levels. There has been no revolution in education.”
He continued: “Where are the master plans to develop each island? What has emerged as the governing ideology of this PLP under this Prime Minister is ‘Tax the people and give to PLPs.’”
According to Dr Minnis, Bahamians no longer trust the “new day” administration to act in the best interest of The Bahamas.
