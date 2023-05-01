Fire suppression line failure floods arrivals area at Nassau’s Airport

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SOME travellers were forced to walk through water at the Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday after a fire suppression line failed, flooding a terminal.

Footage showed people gingerly walking through the water while elevating their bags to avoid damaging them.

“What the hell?” said one man in a video as a worker urged people to stay close to a wall while walking. “It’s crazy. What’s going on here?”

Another video showed water leaking into an area containing many bags.

“You can’t be working in this kind of environment with the bathroom water coming down,” said one woman in a video.

The Nassau Airport Development (NAD) said at 10.20am, the airport experienced a failure in a fire suppression line that led to flooding in the arrivals corridor near Bahamas Immigration.

“NAD’s Maintenance and Customer Experience teams, along with the support of Ministry of Tourism’s Guest Services and other airport stakeholders, immediately mobilised to address the issue. At 12.40pm, repairs were made to the damaged line and the system was reinstated and continues to be monitored closely,” NAD said.

“At no time was there any impact to flight operations and there have been no delays as a result of the incident notwithstanding that arriving passengers were regrettably inconvenienced during the clean-up efforts.”