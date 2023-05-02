0

US Vaccine requirements for foreign travellers to end May 11

As of Tuesday, May 2, 2023

VACCINE requirements for foreign air travellers to the US will end on May 11 as the Biden administration ends most of its remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine measures next week.

The US government is also beginning the process of lifting vaccine requirements at US land borders, and a range of other internal requirements for people such as educators and healthcare workers.

“While I believe that these vaccine mandates had a tremendous beneficial impact, we are now at a point where we think that it makes a lot of sense to pull these requirements down,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr Ashish Jha told The Associated Press on Monday.

Dr Jha said the US was already protected by a traveller surveillance programme, which, for instance, tests for different virus strains in aircraft wastewater.

“We think that we are much more able to identify if a new variant shows up in the United States and respond effectively,” he said. “And I think that’s what makes the need for a vaccine mandate for travelers less necessary right now.”

