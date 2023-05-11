Atlantis queried on employee complaints

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Keith Bell said the Department of Labour launched an investigation into Atlantis after getting “a number of complaints” from employees who felt “pressured and intimidated” to stand against Royal Caribbean International’s proposed Paradise Island Beach Club project.

Atlantis president and managing director Audrey Oswell urged staff last month to take a position concerning the $100m project, which executives have repeatedly questioned.

Mr Bell said the people who complained to the Department of Labour made “allegations of undue influence being placed on them in respect to statements made by a senior executive”.

“The complaints came following statements made by a senior vice president with respect (to) Royal Caribbean investment that’s about to take place or that we have approved on Paradise Island,” Mr Bell told reporters at the House of Assembly. “A number of persons made complaints. Therefore, we are looking at them to determine the authenticity of the complaints.”

Asked what the consequences of findings in the investigation could be, Mr Bell said the Office of the Attorney General would guide the department.

“We want to ensure that the scales of justice are always balanced,” he said. “That is the superior bargaining position of the employer weighed against the rights of the employee. We just want to make sure that everything remains harmonious, (that) the employees are treated with basic decency, (and) respect.”

For its part, Atlantis denied allegations of pressuring workers to oppose RCI’s project.

“Atlantis has never opposed or pressured our team members to oppose Royal Caribbean’s proposed Paradise Island project,” Atlantis said in a statement. “Our sole focus is to ensure that Royal Caribbean’s development undergoes environmental due diligence and that the natural beauty of Paradise Island and the vitality of The Bahamas remain protected.”

“Much of the pride our 6,000+ members share about working at Atlantis is our long-term commitment to the community, marine life, the environment and our record for doing the right thing, even when it is not the easiest path. While we pride ourselves in keeping our team members informed. We are confident in our team members’ ability to draw their own conclusions and make the right decisions.”