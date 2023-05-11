Atlantis queried on employee complaints

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
LABOUR Minister Keith Bell said the Department of Labour launched an investigation into Atlantis after getting “a number of complaints” from employees who felt “pressured and intimidated” to stand against Royal Caribbean International’s proposed Paradise Island Beach Club project.
Atlantis president and managing director Audrey Oswell urged staff last month to take a position concerning the $100m project, which executives have repeatedly questioned.
Mr Bell said the people who complained to the Department of Labour made “allegations of undue influence being placed on them in respect to statements made by a senior executive”.
“The complaints came following statements made by a senior vice president with respect (to) Royal Caribbean investment that’s about to take place or that we have approved on Paradise Island,” Mr Bell told reporters at the House of Assembly. “A number of persons made complaints. Therefore, we are looking at them to determine the authenticity of the complaints.”
Asked what the consequences of findings in the investigation could be, Mr Bell said the Office of the Attorney General would guide the department.
“We want to ensure that the scales of justice are always balanced,” he said. “That is the superior bargaining position of the employer weighed against the rights of the employee. We just want to make sure that everything remains harmonious, (that) the employees are treated with basic decency, (and) respect.”
For its part, Atlantis denied allegations of pressuring workers to oppose RCI’s project.
“Atlantis has never opposed or pressured our team members to oppose Royal Caribbean’s proposed Paradise Island project,” Atlantis said in a statement. “Our sole focus is to ensure that Royal Caribbean’s development undergoes environmental due diligence and that the natural beauty of Paradise Island and the vitality of The Bahamas remain protected.”
“Much of the pride our 6,000+ members share about working at Atlantis is our long-term commitment to the community, marine life, the environment and our record for doing the right thing, even when it is not the easiest path. While we pride ourselves in keeping our team members informed. We are confident in our team members’ ability to draw their own conclusions and make the right decisions.”
Comments
Sickened 13 hours, 35 minutes ago
This is simply the government trying to bully the largest private employer in the country into sitting small. What will the government do if even 70% of the staff felt intimidated? Fine Atlantis? Under what law? The government would lose it's shirt if this ever went to court. All Atlantis said was that their employees should pay attention to what RCI is planning to do and if they feel strongly about it, to speak out. They never asked those people who feel strongly IN A NEGATIVE WAY to speak out. So those who thought that RCI's plan is a good thing were also encouraged to speak out.
DonAnthony 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
Yeah right. Wake up. Atlantis made its fervent opposition to this project clear, you really think any employee would feel comfortable publicly supporting this project? More likely would be as it appears they felt allegedly intimidated and coerced to toe the company line and speak out against RCL. Government needs to ignore all these special interests against this project and if it passes environmental mustard and is in the economic interest of the Bahamian people approve it post haste.
Dawes 10 hours, 32 minutes ago
They have already said it is a go ahead, so the Enviromental one doesn't matter.
hrysippus 13 hours, 21 minutes ago
The department of labour never do much, , , ,, Breaks for tea, and lunch, and such and such. ..So the chance of actually doing something, .. …. ..To justify the reason for their existing. .. .. . . Was a chance they just could not pass by, .. … .Hearing the hotel workers cry, . . …. .A press release is the first thing they do, . .. .Announcing what they hardly knew… . . .. Ignorance a good reason to act, . . .Perception often better than fact. .. .And off to the hotel to interview, …. .And, most important, all get some free fish stew, .. ..And a choice of many free desserts, . .. .To mitigate these imaginary hurts, , ,,, ,Then back to the office with nothing achieved, . .. .. ..’Cept bureaucratic hungers relieved. .sigh.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
It was easy to read into her statments that she was asking her employees to rise up against the Government intentionally or not, conquences or not who knows
TalRussell 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Do clarify if anything I say in any way, materially misrepresents with what was --- Originally proposed by Comade Toby' Smith's Paradise Island Beach Club's plan ---- That hopefully would lead to the --- Educational restoration ---- Of all 13 of the ---- Crown Lands left standing Lighthouses.. ---- Comrade Toby's, stated way of --- Giving back to his beloved Bahamaland. --- This takes readers, way back in time --- Long before when the Comrade "Sister" Audrey Oswell, who is both the president and managing director of the Atlantis Resort, spoke up over unanswered questions about the neighbouring beach club planned by Royal Caribbean. --- Yes?
hrysippus 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
Have you heard the accent with which 'comrade:" (captain)Toby speakes? If this is not expensive N=British private fee-paying school's accent then my daddy did not be born on Habico.
