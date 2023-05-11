FRONT PORCH: While Commonwealth heads are clear, Bahamain leaders fuzzy on remaining under the King

THE coronation of King Charles III evoked another round of debate by countries which retain the British monarch as head of state on whether and when to become republics. There is also renewed discussion on the role the monarchy played in the slave trade, and on reparations.

The 14 realm countries, excluding the United Kingdom, are Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu.

The majority of the leaders of these countries have declared their support for becoming a republic, with a number making preparations to do so within this decade.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis, with a population of approximately 47,000, indicated that his country is “not totally free” with a foreign head of state.

As reported in the UK Guardian, he “told the BBC a public consultation on whether the Commonwealth realm nation should become a republic would start during his leadership. He also called for the monarch to apologize for its historic ties to slavery".

According to the Amandala newspaper in Belize, Prime Minister John Briceño, who did not attend the coronation, when questioned about the Central American nation becoming a republic responded, “I think the chance is quite high. It’s quite likely".

“The PM stated that not only should the monarchy apologise for the enslavement of former British colonies but that reparations were necessary.”

Our Today reported, “Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, has once again shared his intentions to break from the ‘absurdity’ of the British monarchy.”

Dr Gonsalves has his work cut out for him. The BBC also reported: “In 2009, St Vincent and the Grenadines held a referendum to decide whether to transition to a republic. Forty-five per cent of voters chose to replace Queen Elizabeth II with a ceremonial president - falling far short of the two-thirds required … Gonsalves has said he would like to try again.”

Forbes reported in January: “Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, instructed his nation's government to ‘move ahead with speed’ in abolishing the country's constitutional monarchy – the final move in erasing the island nation's formal connection to Britain, along with the colonialism and racialised past that comes with it.”

Mr Holness emphasised: “It is time that Jamaica becomes a republic. For us, the process is not simple, and we have known this since we started on this journey. And we are making sure that we check every box as we move deliberately in that regard.”

In 2020, a Jamaica Observer poll indicated that 55 percent of Jamaicans wanted to remove the British monarch as head of state while 30 percent favoured retention. The Jamaican Opposition similarly favours the country becoming a republic.

In 2020, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, told the Guardian that he would hold a referendum on becoming a republic within three years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr. Browne stated to ITV: “This is not an act of hostility or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy, but it is the final step to complete that circle of independence, to ensure that we are truly a sovereign nation.”

In an interview with Sky News, 45-year-old Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, asked if the country would become a republic during his lifetime, responded: “I believe so.”

The broadcaster reported on its website that Mr. Mitchell “said he has ‘hope’ it will happen during his leadership, but ruled out any concrete constitutional change before 2024.”

Former St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet declared: “I certainly believe, like many other people, the time has come to make that change in becoming a republic.” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would push for his country to become a republic if his party is re-elected.

Like his predecessor Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, supports the country becoming a republic, though it is not a policy priority.

Meanwhile … in The Bahamas, as we celebrate half a century as a sovereign nation, the country’s Prime Minister has invited the British monarch to help preside over our independence celebrations.

The Nassau Guardian reported: “Prime Minister Philip Davis was non-committal on the issue when asked about it after the Queen’s death last September. ‘The only challenge with us moving to a republic is that, as much as I would wish to do it, I can’t do it without your consent,’ he told reporters, but did not commit to such a referendum.”

Does the Prime Minister support The Bahamas becoming a republic? If so, his invitation to the King to attend independence celebrations is a terribly mixed message at best.

Neither major party has a clear, consistent, intelligible, coherent, thoughtful position on whether we should become a republic. In an interview with Our News on September 29, last year when asked about The Bahamas becoming a republic, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard deflected.

He fudged by saying there should be a national discussion, without declaring his position. Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, disappointingly, appears comfortable with the status quo on this matter. At least he has a clear position.

Last September, this journal reported the comments of former Prime Minister Perry Christie. Mr Christie also fudged the question.

“Asked if he would support the move towards making The Bahamas a republic, Mr. Christie did not give a definitive answer, saying the matter was not seriously considered during his time in office.

“I would not want to pre-empt the government. I had the opportunity to serve as Prime Minister and it never became a relevant consideration at the time that I served as Prime Minister.

Whether it was a “relevant consideration” is beside the point. Does one favour The Bahamas becoming a republic or not? Other world leaders have been clear. They have taken a position, even when noting the difficulties involved.

Mr Christie continued with this bafflegab: “It obviously hasn’t become much of a question to date in The Bahamas. We have a new government and it’s for them to continue to look closely at governance in our country and make a determination, hopefully with the support of our people as to which steps we take in our maturation process and that’s what it’s all about.”

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell has consistently and intelligently stated his support for The Bahamas becoming a republic.

Sadly, most of our leaders are afraid to be bolder in their declarations on this matter, preferring not to take a forward-leaning position and demonstrate leadership.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, a “State Memorial Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance of our Late Sovereign Queen Elizabeth II” was held at Christ Church Cathedral.

The event was poorly attended and, oddly, it was held after she had already been interred, as if an afterthought. Other realms held services in a timelier manner. A public holiday was observed, though there were no meaningful events to mark the passing of the sovereign.

With the coronation of Charles III, there has been scant public observance, and indifference, though the Prime Minister understandably and, oddly, the Leader of the Opposition, flew to London for coronation events.

Though there appears to be tremendous ambivalence about the monarchy, we are trapped in a colonial mindset and status quo. Among our political elite, there appears to be an intellectual and ideological void and vapidity regarding whether we should become a republic.

Unlike leaders in the majority of the remaining realm countries, our leaders appear to have no strong feelings or beliefs on the matter.

There are no strong intellectual or progressive ideas on becoming a republic, on the monarchy’s historic role in the slave trade or on reparations, even as others around the world, including in the UK, debate these matters.

At the core of our colonial time warp is an intellectual vacuum, a great yawn, even as we commemorate our sovereignty and independence. It is a curious juxtaposition of a meandering Bahamas, whose leaders and people are idly adrift, with little vision for a renewed future, and little purpose.

If The Bahamas had remained as a British Overseas Territory, we would be more advanced in areas such as outlawing marital rape, full equality for women in passing on citizenship, and other progressive social and economic measures.

We boast of sovereignty and independence, yet we retain a colonial, often regressive and anti-modern mindset. It appears that deep down, many of the descendants of slaves in The Bahamas still harbour an entrenched racial insecurity, and belief that the former colonial masters are superior.

Even most of the political directorate in The Bahamas, unlike other regional and global leaders in the realm, cannot bring themselves to a greater intellectual and ideational emancipation.

Becoming a republic is an inevitable and necessary choice that will eventually come to pass despite the current incoherence, indecision and ambivalence of various political leaders. Still, The Bahamas will likely only become a republic out of international embarrassment or will be pressed to do so by the British.