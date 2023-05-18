'Jobs, jobs and more jobs': Staff sought for 700 posts

• British Colonial requires up to 400 for re-open

• And Royal Caribbean, Norman's Cay need 300

• 'Most Bahamians who want work can find it'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The British Colonial resort will hire up to 400 staff before it fully re-opens this December, the Government's labour chief revealed yesterday, adding: "The majority of Bahamians who want a job can find one."

Robert Farquharson, director of labour, told Tribune Business the "opportunities are there" as he confirmed that a further 300 job openings will be available at two job fairs later this week where his department is partnering with two major tourism investors.

Besides Royal Caribbean, which is aiming to fill 200 vacancies at its Coco Cay 'Perfect Day' destination in the Berry Islands, he added that Exuma Resort Developers Ltd and the Six-Star project on Norman's Cay in the Exumas are also seeking 100 recruits.

Both job fairs will be held at the Department of Labour's Palmdale offices, with the latter taking place on Friday, June 19, between 10am and 4pm. The cruise giant's will take place a day later on Saturday, May 20, between 9am and 3pm. Mr Farquharson, in social media postings aiming to "spread the word" about the two events, described the events as "jobs, jobs and more jobs".

"We have a lot of opportunities becoming available to Bahamians who are interested," the labour director told this newspaper. "It's a confirmation that the job market is extremely strong. We are so excited about the opportunities becoming available and, in addition to that, we just got confirmation that the British Colonial will be opening in December this year and they've indicated they will be hiring between 300-400 staff as well. The opportunities are there."

The downtown Nassau resort, which closed in early 2022, will have to find a new brand and operating partner after its agreement with Hilton came to an end. It is presently said to be undergoing renovations by owner, China Construction America (CCA), and persons passing the property have noticed increased activity in recent weeks.

While CCA and the British Colonial are likely still some months away from recruiting the majority of the resort's staff, when combined with this week's two job fairs it means that up to 700 posts are becoming available to qualified Bahamians who are available and willing to do the work. However, in the case of both Norman's Cay and Coco Cay, the latter of which ranks as Royal Caribbean's leading destination for customer experience, they must be prepared to relocate.

"We need to encourage our young people to come in and take advantage of the opportunity to find employment. There are opportunities in multiple disciplines," Mr Farquharson said, describing the job fair series where the Department of Labour has partnered with multiple employers as "extremely fruitful, extremely productive".

Asked how many total hirings these events have produced over the past several years, he added: "We are quantifying some numbers now, and anticipate that when Mr [Keith] Bell gives his presentation during the Budget debate he will be able to give a definitive answer on how many Bahamians have been employed through the job fair.

"We see employers approaching us now, seeing the sense of working with the Department of Labour and we are bearing the fruit of that partnership in the tourism and hospitality sector, in the construction sector, in the retail industry and multiple businesses in the manufacturing sector. They are approaching us and asking us to help them find qualified Bahamians to fill positions in their establishments."

Mr Farquharson said employers were able to exploit the Department of Labour database that has registered more than 60,000 Bahamians and their particular skills. "We have the database, and everything is electronic and digital. Employers see that as a plus," he added.

Asked whether the labour market is at the point where every Bahamian seeking work can find it, he told Tribune Business: "I'm not sure we're at that position yet, but the majority of people who want a job can find a job. The opportunities are plentiful."

The Government's labour chief said the Department is prepared for between 400-600 persons to attend this week's job fairs. "Royal Caribbean says that, depending on what happens, they are prepared to move to North Andros and have a job fair there, and are prepared to go to Grand Bahama and have a job fair there because the opportunities are there," he added. "The opportunities are there so young people who are unemployed, come out and take advantage."

Mr Farquharson said this week's employability workshop and job fair, held at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road, had been "extremely successful" by attracting 100 persons who had "acquired new skills" in preparing resumes, getting ready for job interviews and how to dress for them.

Representatives from the Bahamas Human Resources Association and Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) were among the presenters and, on the second and final day, some 15 different employers conducted job interviews with the 100 attendees who were given the chance to secure employment.

The Department of Labour's next job fair, meanwhile, will be held at the Fox Hill Community Centre on June 17 "for people who live in the eastern area". And, the day prior, a similar seminar to this week's National Training Agency event will be held so attendees are prepared for job interviews.

Mr Farquharson said the Department of Labour is also planning to restart its 'labour on the campus' events in September, October and November this year, partnering with the likes of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and employers to help prepare students in grades 10-12 for the world of work.

The labour chief added that he was also looking forward to receiving results from the Bahamas National Statistical Institute's (BNSI) ongoing Labour Force survey, as this will provide "good data on where exactly the unemployment rate stands in The Bahamas".

The Department of Labour will also use the data to assess which age groups are being hired, or not hired, at its job fairs; discrepancies between male and female employment, and whether more focus needs to be placed on a particular job market segment; and sectors where there are high unemployment levels.

For this week's job fairs, Exuma Resort Developers is seeking air conditioning and kitchen technicians; pool maintenance staff; plumbers; electricians; painters; "white glove" carpenters"; engineers; and generator and aquatics mechanics. While recruits will have to relocate to Norman's Cay, meals and accommodations will be provided.

As for Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean wants to fill lifeguard, kitchen, restaurant, bar tender, electrician, chef, laundry, mechanic, generator, technician and housekeeping vacancies.