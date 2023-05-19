AG: Govt working to reduce backlog of police-involved killing cases

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said the government is working to reduce the backlog of police-involved killing cases by increasing staff capacity at the Coroner’s Court.

Mr Pinder said when the Davis administration assumed office, it found several challenges with the Coroner’s Court.

For one, there was the issue of staffing shortages as there was only one Coroner’s Court magistrate and one police officer to marshal evidence at the time, he said.

“You really can’t have police marshalling and doing matters on investigations of police,” Mr Pinder said in the Senate on Thursday.

“It’s just not transparent and objective, or at least the perception of objectivity may not be there, so what we did at the Attorney General’s office is we immediately seconded one of our lawyers over to the Coroner’s Court to start marshalling evidence in police involved shootings.

He added: “That’s why you would’ve seen in the press lately, you would’ve seen reports with respect to matters of police involved shootings and we are bringing all of those which have case files complete in the Coroner’s Court up to review.”

Inquests into police-involved shootings were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed this March.

According to the latest US report on human rights in The Bahamas, 74 police-involved killings are awaiting inquests in the Coroner’s Court.

But before cases can proceed, files on police-involved killings need to be completed.

“Part of the challenge with the prior set up is that you have a number of files that aren’t complete to proceed,” Mr Pinder continued, “so we’re looking to work on those and finish the files so we can proceed on those.

“I’m also happy to say that Cabinet has approved just recently the additional support for the Coroner’s Court.

“We will be sending over or hiring two new marshals to marshal evidence and two more process servers over in the Coroner’s Court – non police – so we have enough capacity there to advance matters with respect to police involved shootings which we understand is an enormous backlog and we’re working through those.”

Mr Pinder added: "With respect to the transparency on prosecution, certainly you would have put into force the constitutional amendment that would have created the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions – which is constitutionally an independent prosecutorial agency. And therefore, they will react in an independent and transparent basis without political influence or otherwise when there is appropriate charges to bring against police in a police involved shooting."