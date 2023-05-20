'We’re 20 years late on corporate income tax, so we’re catching up' says expert

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A TOP financial expert believes it is the time to have a discussion about corporate income taxes for companies in The Bahamas.

Fidelity Bank’s CEO Gowon Bowe said: “We’re 20 years late, so we’re catching up.”

His comments came after it was reported that the government is leaning towards reforms that would see most Bahamas-based businesses pay a "modest" corporate income tax of either 10 or 12 percent, with the only exception being small firms earning less than $500,000 annually.

The “green paper” on corporate income tax strategies for The Bahamas outlined four options.

Asked for his opinion on introducing a corporate tax, Mr Bowe said on Friday that any individuals who make what he called an “asinine statement” that such a tax will not be good for the economy and business, is not “worthy of your time and effort in terms of discussion”.

“The reason why I say that is the Bahamian economy is one that has to look at how it modernises itself to ensure that its tax system is, one, equitable. So meaning that it is devised on an ability to pay and so that it is distributed amongst those based on their capacity to pay. Secondly, that it allows there to be the meeting of government expenses because the society is not demanding any less in terms of services, and thirdly, that it will enable the expansion of the economy.

“I look at those three . . . components individually I think, first, it's important to note that this is a paper that is out for discussion and has the opportunity to effectively get feedback as to the pros, cons, areas of concern, that may not have been considered areas of opportunity, so it is a far way away from being a fait accompli.

“Secondly, when you look at the world environment, the truth of the matter is that you know how many countries exist without income tax?” he said. “It's not saying well (if) everyone is jumping off a cliff to do so we must do so. But more importantly, it is saying that, do we want to be the last of the Mohicans when we become extinct like dinosaurs, and the country has been blacklisted for the absence of income tax?”

He mentioned The Bahamas already has a form of income tax in the form of business licence.

“It is disproportionate on domestic businesses and businesses domiciled here and operating internationally, and the way the world is now structured, this is not an area that there's a disparity, and you hear the term ‘ring fencing’. So really, if you're earning income, you have a corporate responsibility to contribute to the coffers of the country in which you're earning the income.”

In terms of the global minimum tax rate of 15 percent and the four options that have been put on the table, Mr Bowe admitted he has not seen the empirical study behind each of the numbers.

However, he thinks what it has clearly demonstrated is there will be a contraction in the economy. He explained that happens whenever there's an increase in taxation because more money is taken out of the private sector and put into the government coffers.

Mr Bowe added that he has not studied the options in the green paper enough to pick a particular one and that the paper needs to be digested, criticised and have the pros and cons looked at.

“So I am wise enough to know that the government systems are not yet sophisticated enough to handle income tax,” he said. “I know that not all businesses are at a level where they are familiar with filing financial statements on a consistent basis, which will be required, although we have made a tremendous move forward by Value Added Tax because you have to file that at a minimum on a quarterly basis.

“And I also know that ultimately the understanding of the tax law is one that will take time and effort. And so I know this is not something that is going to be implemented within the next three to five years in any meaningful way. Because you would have to first get the foundation laid in order to do so. But I'm certain that any government that fails to study this now and make a decision now is shirking their fiscal responsibility.”