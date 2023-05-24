Activists find Rex Major’s comments ‘appalling’

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A TOP human rights expert said she is hard-pressed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence given the constitutional inequalities between men and women and the government’s failure to adequately protect women from violence.

The comments of Marion Bethel, the vice chairperson and rapporteur of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), came in response to Evangelist Rex Major, who lamented efforts to criminalise marital rape during a national church service on Sunday.

Mrs Bethel said Mr Major displayed an “appalling disregard for the dignity and sensibility of Bahamian women”, adding that he appeared not to understand the topic.

“I was very disturbed to read Evangelist Major’s ill-conceived and harmful remarks about the grave issue of rape within marriage,” Mrs Bethel told The Tribune. “He should not have used the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence as a soapbox for his rant against women in The Bahamas.”

“He demonstrated not an iota of theological, pastoral, or humanist understanding of the issue of rape within marriage.

“Mr Major used the national platform to rant against women as liars and to speak directly to the government and nation about his opposition to the criminalisation of rape within marriage. Truth be told, it appears that he could have saved his breath because successive governments have presented poor and weak leadership in advancing this issue to its final conclusion.”

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis and many senior government leaders looked on as Pastor Major questioned how spouses would prove marital rape and said some women would use rape claims only to end their marriage.

He shouted: “People lie!”

“This is emblematic of governments paying only lip service to this issue of protecting the right of Bahamian women to live a life free from gender-based violence in our homes, our churches, our workplaces, on our streets,” Mrs Bethel said.

“We still have a constitution that denies us equal rights with men to pass on our nationality to our children and spouses. I am hard-pressed to celebrate during this 50th anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Equality Bahamas Director Alicia Wallace said the government is shirking its responsibility to criminalise marital rape.

The government, she said, has already shifted focus to the gender-based violence bill.

“It appears that the intent is to push the GBV bill through and leave the marital rape bill to languish,” she said. “Maybe they think the GBV bill will pacify us, so we will be clear. Equality Bahamas will not be pacified or silenced. If the GBV bill looks like it did years ago, or is even weaker, and if it fails to use ‘gender-based violence’ in its title and substance, the government is incorrect if it has assumed that it will be an easy win. We are demanding progress, not minimal effort in checking boxes.”