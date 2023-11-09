Getting a glimpse of college life

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

High School students got a chance to experience college life through the Morehouse College Alumni Association’s Immersion Excursion.

Morehouse College Alumni Association Bahamas Chapter held its premiere Homecoming Immersion Excursion for High School Students last month and six exceptional students were chosen to take part in the initiate.

The excursion provided senior students from various New Providence high schools with an unparalleled opportunity to experience Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia and bridge the gap between prospective students and Morehouse College for future enrolment.

The six students selected for this inaugural excursion were: Jabari Brown and Nathaniel Sands (Anatol Rodgers High School), Donte Doreliens and Mark Pedican (CR Walker High School), Alexander Saunders (CI Gibson High School), and Nathan Gittens (St Augustine’s College).

The educational field trip offered the students a comprehensive and enriching experience, immersing them in the academic environment of Morehouse College, the Atlanta University Center (AUC), and the City of Atlanta itself.

The excursion culminated with the college’s annual homecoming tailgating and football events. During their stay, the students toured Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University.



This initiative was made possible through the sponsorship of the alumni from the Morehouse College Alumni Association Bahamas Chapter and executives of the Morehouse College National Alumni Association, who are both deeply committed to fostering the academic growth and future aspirations of Bahamian males.