Mingoes hold on for BFA season-opening win

THE University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team had to fight to pull off a win to open the team’s season in the Bahamas Football Association.

The Mingoes won 3-2 over United FC at The Roscow A. L. Davies Field to open the season Sunday.

The Mingoes came out strong in the first half with a swarming defensive attack to hold United from scoring.

Neither team scored in the first half.

Out of the break the scoring started for both teams.

Midfielder Peter Julmis entered the match in the 61st minute as The Mingoes were taking a corner kick.



Julmis - on his first touch of the match - headed the ball in the net to put The Mingoes up 1-0.

United though responded quickly by scoring in the 70th and 73rd minute to go up 2-1 on The Mingoes.

In the 75th minute, midfielder Ronaldo Green was on a charge to the goal and in the box, and he suffered a hard tackle earning a penalty kick. He connected easily to even the match at 2-2.

Stanley Grand Pierre was determined to score after four shots on goal earlier in the match. He connected in the 77th minute after some spectacular footwork to give The Mingoes the go-ahead goal.

The Mingoes took a hard defensive stand to hold on for the 3-2 win to open their BFA campaign.

“We are missing quite a few players due to some circumstances and we had to go out there and play with what we have,” Green said. “Some players had injuries so we really had to fight to get the win. It was a tough game but it was key for us to get the win and start the season with a win.”

Mingoes keeper Antonio Beckford had seven saves on the night for the side.



The Mingoes next play IM Bears at 5:30pm on November 19 at RALD.