Mingoes rain down goals on Inter-Nassau FC blues

THE University of the Bahamas men’s soccer team started off very slow against Inter-Nassau FC Blues Sunday in Bahamas Football Association action at The Roscow A.L. Davies Field.

But once the Mingoes got started, even a major downpour that lasted for about 30 minutes couldn’t stop them. The Mingoes picked up the 7-1 win and take hold of fourth place in The BFA with a 5-1-2 (win-loss- draw) record. The Western Warriors sit in first place with a 8-0-1 record.

Midfielder Peter Julmis scored for the Min- goes in the 18th minute off a long strike for the opening score. Less than a minute later, midfielder Stanley Grand Pierre connected to put The Mingoes up 2-0 early in the match. With about five minutes to go in the first half, a torrential downpour started to soak the pitch. Most of the spectators had to find cover from the powerful rain. The rain reduced visibility to about only three to five feet.

To end the half though, midfielder Ronaldo Green, on an assist from Nathan Wells, put The Mingoes up 3-0 at the 45th minute.

The usual 15 minute half-time was extended because of lightning protocols.

Coming out of the delay, the lightning seemed to have lit a fire under The Mingoes. Grand Pierre started things with a brilliant goal from a stellar assist from Marc Ville to put The Mingoes up 4-0 in the 69th minute.

In the 73rd minute, Julmis again was able to find the net to give The Mingoes the 5-0 score.

Two minutes later, Nathan Well separated from two defenders to pick up the goal and the assist going to Green.

Inter-Nassau FC Blues scored in the 86th minute off a penalty but The Mingoes still up 6-1.

In the 89st minute, Green was able to break free of the pack and took the ball down the field for his second goal and the 7-1 lead.

“The game plan was to go out there and score goals,” Julmis said. “The reason we started slow was that every time we face a side that on paper we should dominate, we always underestimate them and go with the motions until a goal happens and we kick off and start going.”

The Mingoes next scheduled match is set for 3:30pm February 18 against Future Stars in BFA action.