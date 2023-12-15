Mingoes start slow against Inter-Nassau, pull off 4-0 victory

THE University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team started slow against Inter-Nassau FC – 17 in their Bahamas Football Association match.

But when The Mingoes started scoring, the celebrations didn’t stop in the 4-0 win.

The match Sunday night at The Roscow A.L. Davies Field started off very physical with four yellow cards in the first half and was lacklustre in terms of scoring. The match went into halftime tied at 0

The second half though was something to celebrate for The Mingoes and celebrate they did.

Mingoes midfielder Peter Julmis in the 78th minute controlled the ball in the box and was able to find the net. The team celebrated that goal with an almost iconic reenactment of a world cup celebration. That goal put The Mingoes up 1-0.

In the 84th minute, Mingoes winger Stanley Grand Pierre controlled the ball way outside of the box and fired a shot for the 2-0 lead for The Mingoes. After that goal, the team celebrated on the sidelines by taking pictures on the sideline.

Grand Pierre wasn’t done yet. Taking the ball deep in the box, Grand Pierre was able to find Mingoes striker Morgan Wood for the goal in the 87th minutes.

The Mingoes go up 3-0 and again celebrated near the sideline.

One more celebration for the team was on the way. Mingoes winger Obryan Hinds had a few misses earlier in the half but was not going to be left out.

In the 80th minute, on the assist from Grand Pierre and Wood, Hinds finds the net for the 4-0 lead and the final Mingoes celebration. “We came out here to show that we are the best team in the league,” Wood said. “We planned to be dominant even when the competition isn’t what me may think is on our level.

“We played hard right up to the end of the match and the score showed that today.”

Mingoes sport a 3-0-2 record in the BFA. They are scheduled to play Dynamos 3:30pm January 21 at The Roscow A.L. Davies Field.