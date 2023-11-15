NPBA: Rebels and Heatwaves in win column

THE New Providence Basketball Association continued its regular season action with a double header at the AF Adderley Gymnasium on Monday night.

• Here’s a summary of the games played:

Island Development Rebels 96,

Brandon Deli Kings 69

Five players scored in double figures as the Rebels crowned the Kings in this men’s division one feature contest.

Both Toureque Cartwright and Theo Ferguson produced 15 points to lead Island Development’s scoring attack.

Cartwright also pulled down 15 rebounds, while Ferguson had eight rebounds and three steals.Martin Conliff (three rebounds) and Demeako Saunders (four rebounds) contributed 14 points apiece with Conliff also dishing out eight assists.

Arnold Stubbs helped out with 10 points and four rebounds.

Marques Cooper added nine points with two rebounds and as many assists and Chadwin James had seven points and two assists.

Jarad Richardson paced the way for Brandon’s Deli with a game high 22 points with 167 rebounds. Two other players were in double figures with Levanti Roberts scoring 20 points with nine rebounds, four steals and two assists and Kevin Wright Jr chipped in with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and steals.

Heatwaves 65, Island Development Construction Rebels 63: With about 12 seconds left on the clock, Quebell Martin canned a jumper to break a 63-63 tie and pushed the Heatwaves out front for the win.

Martin finished with a game high 26 points with 16 rebounds, four steals and two assists. Jousha Forbes ended up with 12 points and six rebounds. Johnacy Augustin added nine points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Marco Beckford chipped in with six points and eight rebounds and Rhameeko Butler had five points, four assists and three rebounds and steals.

In a losing effort for the Rebels, Mateo Taylor had 14 points, six rebounds and a pair of assists and steals; Andrew Strachan had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists, steals and block shots. Shavnno Johnson had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Dario Dean (eight rebounds) and Prince McPhee (nine rebounds) both had nine points and Jude Vil had eight points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Tonight’s schedule

7:30pm - Mekaddish Millionaires vs Produce Express Rockets (DII).

8:30pm - TMT Giants vs Sunlight Cottage Stampers (D1).

Friday

7:30pm - Cyber Tech Blue Marlins vs Rythm Rebels (DII).

8:30pm - Tucker Boys vs Brandon Deli Kings (D1).

Saturday

7:30pm - Your Essential Store Giants vs Javon Medical Rockets (DII).

8:30pm - Zulu Medical & Symphony vs Caro Contractors Shockers (D1).