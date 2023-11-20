Sports Notes

THE New Providence Basketball Association continued its regular season action with a pair of games played at various gyms on Friday and Saturday night.

• Here’s a summary of the games played:

Zulu Media & Symphony 97,

Caro Contractors Shockers 89

On Saturday, Jonaldo Joseph went on a scoring spree with a game high 43 points with 11 rebounds to secure their division one feature contest.

Bertrum Minns added 25 and seven rebounds. Marc Taylor (11 rebounds) and Uriah Rolle (seven rebounds, four steals and two block shots) both had nine and Judino Wilson had seven. In a losing effort, William Rigby had 27 points, 18 rebounds, five steals and two assists, Dario McKenzie 24 with eight steals and six rebounds, Spurgeon Johnson had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists and Christian Johnson added seven points.

Your Essential Store Giants 118,

Javon Medical Shockers 87

In a lopsided win on Saturday, the Giants had six players in double figures as they stomped past the Shockers in their division II encounter.

Brandon Strachan (five rebounds, five assists and three steals) and Malieck Johnson (six rebounds and three steals) both had 23 points, Matthew Saunders had 17 points with a pair of rebounds and steals, Anthony Dummet had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Kevon Farrington 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and Keon Cooper added 10 points with four rebounds and three assists.

In a losing effort, Joshua Anderson paced the way with a game high 27 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists, Lamont McPhee had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists, Latreco Mackey (11 rebounds) and Zachary Sweeting (nine rebounds, three assists and two steals) both had 11 points and Sammy Joseph added eight points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Deli Kings 85,

Tucker Boys 80

On Friday in their division one game, Kevin Wright Jr paced the Kings with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and as many steals, Dennis Turnquest had 20 points and three rebounds, Levanti Roberts had 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals and Stevenson Jacques added 12 points with eight rebounds and four assists;

In a losing effort, Leon Bain had 28 points with six steals and four rebounds, Clayton Ticker 11 points with five rebounds, both Franz Smith Jr (seven rebounds) and Brandon Swaby (13 points) with 10 points and Lorenzo Rolle with nine points and six rebounds.

Cyber Tech Blue Marlins 88

Rhythm Rebels 74

The Blue Marlins produced a balanced scoring attack for their win in Friday’s division II opener.

Tyrese Porter had 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, Jason McHardy 14 points with five rebounds, Devon Bonaby Jr had 13 points with 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists, Samuel Gibson (eight rebounds and seven assists) and Deonta Tinker (17 rebounds) both had 12 points and George Schurton added 10 points with six rebounds.

In a losing effort, Stevey Jay scored 21 points with six rebounds and a pair of assists and blocks, Jay-Onn Joseph had 20 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, Ishad Rolle had 12 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals, Desmond Bowleg Jr had seven points and eight rebounds and Keino Stuart Jr added six points with six rebounds.

Today’s schedule

7:30pm - BIBT Great Whites vs Rythm Rebels (DII).

8:30pm - Island Development Rebels vs Leno Regulators (D1).

Wednesday

7:30pm - Heat Waves vs Mekaddish Millionaires (DII).

8:30pm - TMT Giants vs University of the Bahamas Mingoes (D1).