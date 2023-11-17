ADVERTORIAL: CG Atlantic Invites Applications for 2024 Summer Internship Programme

CG Atlantic is excited to announce the opening of applications for its highly sought-after Summer Internship Programme. Geared towards college students and recent graduates aspiring to pursue a career in the insurance industry, this programme provides an invaluable opportunity to immerse oneself in the dynamic world of insurance. The in-person programme is scheduled to run from June to August 2024.

The CG Summer Internship Programme is available in various locations, including Cayman (CG BritCay), Bermuda (CG Insurance), Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago (CG United), and The Bahamas (CG Atlantic). Leveraging CG's global network, the programme features a comprehensive curriculum, encompassing a group-wide project alongside localised projects and activities tailored to specific areas of focus. Departments offering internship openings in The Bahamas include Property & Casualty, Medical, Life, Risk and Compliance, Finance, Human Resource Management & Marketing.

Selected interns will have the chance to engage in enriching career and networking activities, such as team building exercises, community service initiatives, mentorship assignments, professional skills training, and on-the-job coaching.

Naz Farrow, CEO of CG, emphasised the commitment to nurturing talent and investing in the future. "Our internship programme, which has been crafted over several years, aims to provide students and emerging professionals with a dynamic and rewarding experience during this formative time in their lives,” said Farrow. "These internships embody our dedication to being a people-first company, demonstrating our investment in the youth and promoting their professional success."