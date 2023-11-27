Henfield says DeSantis remarks ‘distasteful’

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ vow to flatten The Bahamas if it tried bombing his state is distasteful.

For the second time, Mr DeSantis said last week that the United States would quickly “flatten” The Bahamas if “someone in The Bahamas was launching missiles into Fort Lauderdale”.

His comment while campaigning for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination came while defending Israel’s reaction to the conflict Hamas started when it attacked that country last month.

Bahamians have reacted bitterly to his comment, noting the implausibility of The Bahamas attacking Florida.

“This is the second time he said it,” Mr Henfield said yesterday. “It bothers me in a sense that The Bahamas contributes so much to the economy of South Florida. And he’s the governor of Florida.

“That he should decide to choose us as a hypothetical country to bomb, I’m wondering, the first time you did it, you can say, well, okay, yeah, he didn’t give it much thought, he’s under pressure.

“But then he goes and does it again, so you wonder, how do we attract this type of ire from the Governor of Florida, even in a hypothetical, that he would think of bombing us.”

“Perhaps the point he seeks to make is associated with proximity, but it’s not lost on Bahamians that he chose us to play war games with. We have been, and, by God’s grace, will continue to be good, peaceful, and caring neighbours.”

After the governor made similar comments earlier this month, the US Embassy in Nassau downplayed his remarks, noting the close relationship between the US and this country.

Yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell told The Tribune: “The US government has made it clear that he does not speak for the US government.”

Mr Henfield said Governor DeSantis should choose another country as his example.

“I thought he couldn’t possibly be this whimsical wanting to be president of the United States,” he said.

“Our only hope is that the governor, although using a hypothetical scenario, would bear in mind that we are not the enemy of South Florida but one of its finest friends. He needs only to check his many merchants whom Bahamians support at a very healthy clip every year.

“The Bahamian people and others who call our country home spend an estimated $2 billion annually in South Florida. As governor of Florida, DeSantis should be looking to strengthen relations between his state and The Bahamas, not threatening to destroy us, even if only hypothetically.”