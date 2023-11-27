Henfield says DeSantis remarks ‘distasteful’

By LETRE SWEETING
Tribune Staff Reporter
lsweeting@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ vow to flatten The Bahamas if it tried bombing his state is distasteful.
For the second time, Mr DeSantis said last week that the United States would quickly “flatten” The Bahamas if “someone in The Bahamas was launching missiles into Fort Lauderdale”.
His comment while campaigning for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination came while defending Israel’s reaction to the conflict Hamas started when it attacked that country last month.
Bahamians have reacted bitterly to his comment, noting the implausibility of The Bahamas attacking Florida.
“This is the second time he said it,” Mr Henfield said yesterday. “It bothers me in a sense that The Bahamas contributes so much to the economy of South Florida. And he’s the governor of Florida.
“That he should decide to choose us as a hypothetical country to bomb, I’m wondering, the first time you did it, you can say, well, okay, yeah, he didn’t give it much thought, he’s under pressure.
“But then he goes and does it again, so you wonder, how do we attract this type of ire from the Governor of Florida, even in a hypothetical, that he would think of bombing us.”
“Perhaps the point he seeks to make is associated with proximity, but it’s not lost on Bahamians that he chose us to play war games with. We have been, and, by God’s grace, will continue to be good, peaceful, and caring neighbours.”
After the governor made similar comments earlier this month, the US Embassy in Nassau downplayed his remarks, noting the close relationship between the US and this country.
Yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell told The Tribune: “The US government has made it clear that he does not speak for the US government.”
Mr Henfield said Governor DeSantis should choose another country as his example.
“I thought he couldn’t possibly be this whimsical wanting to be president of the United States,” he said.
“Our only hope is that the governor, although using a hypothetical scenario, would bear in mind that we are not the enemy of South Florida but one of its finest friends. He needs only to check his many merchants whom Bahamians support at a very healthy clip every year.
“The Bahamian people and others who call our country home spend an estimated $2 billion annually in South Florida. As governor of Florida, DeSantis should be looking to strengthen relations between his state and The Bahamas, not threatening to destroy us, even if only hypothetically.”
Comments
M0J0 23 hours, 30 minutes ago
Totally agree. He should be called out on his foolish statement.
mandela 23 hours, 27 minutes ago
Desantos America, a Bully to small helpless, defenseless countries, go try bully North Korea you big bully.
quavaduff 23 hours, 8 minutes ago
The little tRump wannabe is a joke of a man controlled by his little wife. desatan is a racist and ignorant bully. Pay this clown no attention.
bahamianson 22 hours, 59 minutes ago
While I agree that his comments were distasteful, why are you belittling his wife, and calling racist? The irony of your comments place you and him in the same boat.
sheeprunner12 22 hours, 13 minutes ago
Is Desantis of Cuban heritage?
I thought that Cuba was a threat to USA 🤔
But, these are the calibre of politicians that want to rule USA ......... Jokers just like our 242 leaders.
gumbolimbo 21 hours, 51 minutes ago
Look who's calling the kettle black. All Bahamians do is denigrate the United States and Americans - unless of course the Bahamian is need of a hand out. It has been my experience that Bahamians do not like foreigners and Americans in particular.
DeSantis' comments where rhetorical and illustrative, not insulting or maligning of The Bahamas or its people.
IslandWarrior 19 hours, 47 minutes ago
Bahamians don't care about perceived American superiority. As a proud Bahamian, I can confidently say that we welcome everyone equally with open arms, but if you show disrespect and give sh*t, we won't hesitate to give it back to you. Whether you offer us a 'handout' or not, it won't make a difference if it comes with disrespect. Bahamians are strong and independent; we won't tolerate anyone looking down on us. ...and look around, my friend, 'Bahamians do not like foreigners and Americans in particular' is a clear sign that you are completely out of touch and maybe someone who does not need to be here in the Bahamas if you reside here."
"Bahamians value mutual respect and treat everyone with equality. We appreciate those who come to our islands with open minds and a willingness to learn about our culture. However, we also expect to be treated with respect and will not tolerate disrespect from anyone, regardless of their nationality or origin. We are proud of our Bahamian heritage and our ability to maintain our independence. We do not need or want handouts, and we will not be swayed by those who try to use money or power to control us. If you are looking for a place where you can be treated with respect and dignity, then the Bahamas is the place for you. However, if you are looking for a place where you can disrespect the locals and get away with it, then the Bahamas is not the place for you."
gumbolimbo 16 hours, 2 minutes ago
Please give attribution to your quoted paragraph.
TalRussell 20 hours, 57 minutes ago
“What if 'twas a good reason behind 156 Years of Keeping The Hope Town, ABACO, - Elbow Reef Lighthouse Light On?” ---- What if the crazy like Trump, governor of Florida, just may be privy to top secret information regarding a grant from the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for. Cultural Preservation. --- The United States recent investment of $472,000 into the restoration of the iconic Elbow Reef Lighthouse on Elbow Cay in Abaco in the Bahamaland. ---Long rumored amongst locals of having actually seen evidence if it being once a USA secret base --- Capable of launching its war missiles. --- No, former foreign affairs minister, what if the governor didn't just make this up. --- Yes?
IslandWarrior 20 hours, 24 minutes ago
Why Bahamians should not feel comfortable about the perceived 'friendship' that describes Americans after Governor Ronald Dion DeSantis 'flatten' The Bahamas sick repeated 'analogy'.
In the wake of Governor Ronald Dion DeSantis's repeated use of the insensitive and dismissive "flattening" analogy, Bahamians have every right to question the sincerity of the perceived "friendship" between the United States and The Bahamas, considering the serial nature of the Americans to kill. The analogy's trivialized representation of climate change and natural disasters further fuels concerns about the US government's lack of empathy and understanding towards The Bahamas' unique challenges. Despite the initial backlash, the repeated nature of Governor Ronald Dion DeSantis's remarks suggests a pattern of disregard that should not be taken lightly. The analogy and the history of the US's murderous intervention in the world cast doubts on the level of consideration given to The Bahamas' well-being and the true nature of the relationship between the two countries. The Bahamas deserve to be treated with respect and empathy, especially when discussing issues that could have dire consequences for their nation. Governor Ronald Dion DeSantis's repeated use of the "flattening" analogy falls short of this standard and risks jeopardizing the relationship between the two countries and their peoples.
Remember, the Leaked Video Shows one of the many US inhumane Attacks in Iraq; this video shows the Killed Journalists (to the laughter) of military personnel, which amplifies the dangers and Sadism that many view some Americans with diseased minds like Governor Ronald Dion DeSantis.
https://youtu.be/4eLocrnmVy0">https://youtu.be/4eLocrnmVy0
ted4bz 10 hours, 56 minutes ago
The globalist have become so in the open lately, they don’t just say these things for nothing. Their words and actions have become so hostile to everyone; they don’t seem to care what they say or how it might be perceived anymore. And that’s the scary part. But, now that he has said it (more than once), the main question is, what for? What if their twisted minded enemies acted out this scenario based on his remarks? What favor do they owe us not to flatten us? Do you think $2 billion would be enough for the state of Florida with a GDP of $1.4 trillion to grant us mercy? Not even close. Although he might appear to have been hypothetical, they're always up to something, who can truly say. The bizarre thing is, they always give a clue, as humor, in a riddle, or even backward, but, they always tell us what they will do, before they do it, and then they do it.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID