Davis: Desantis rocket remarks ‘misguided’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said he believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ references to The Bahamas while defending Israel’s reaction to Hamas’ attack last week show he is misinformed.

For the second time, Mr DeSantis said last week that the United States would quickly “flatten” The Bahamas if “someone in The Bahamas was launching missiles into Fort Lauderdale.”

His comment came while defending Israel’s reaction to the conflict Hamas started when it attacked that country last month.

Mr Davis told reporters yesterday: “I don’t want to get into the domestic politics of the United States just as I don’t want them to get into our domestic politics but clearly he’s misinformed. We don’t have rockets.”

“We rely on the US to assist us in the event of any sort of invasion on us, so I think he’s obviously misguided, and he needs to step back, look at what our relationship is, and he ought to realise that in the state of Florida, you have more Bahamian diaspora that’s engaged in a political landscape there than ever and he should speak to them to understand what our true relationship is because I don’t think he’s familiar with the relationship.”

Bahamians have reacted bitterly to Mr DeSantis’ comment, noting the implausibility of The Bahamas attacking Florida.

On Sunday former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield called Governor DeSantis’ remarks distasteful.

“It bothers me in a sense that The Bahamas contributes so much to the economy of South Florida, and he’s the governor of Florida,” Mr Henfield said.