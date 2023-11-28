Honouring the nation builders

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 100 people were recognised yesterday for their contribution to nation-building during the pre and post-independence periods.

Deputy to the Governor General Ruby Ann Darling presented the Special Golden Jubilee Independence Award to the recipients, who include retired civil servants and politicians, historians, athletes, and leading figures in the religious and cultural community.

The honorees included The Tribune’s editor and publisher Eileen Dupuch Carron as well as former Prime Ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham, Dame Marguerite Pindling, and World and Olympic champion Steven Gardiner, among many others.

“It feels amazing to be recognised for the hard work and dedication that we all have been doing for our country and to celebrate 50 years of Independence, it’s just a good feeling to be here,” said Mr Gardiner.

Some of the awardees were honoured posthumously, including Sir Lynden Pindling, Dr Gail Saunders and Sir Sidney Poitier.

They were honoured during a ceremony held at Baha Mar resort that featured lively performances from the Royal Bahamas Police Force band.

While giving the keynote address, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis commended the awardees and thanked them for their vast contributions to society.

“Our journey over the past five decades has been one of remarkable achievement, spanning sports, science, business, education, politics, art, music, philanthropy, and media. In just about every field imaginable, nationally or internationally, Bahamians are excelling,” he said.

“Bahamian men and women, young and old, from all walks of life, have shaped our national identity and propelled The Bahamas to its esteemed place on the world stage.”

“So, while the year may be coming to an end, our Golden Jubilee is not yet done, and before it is done, we are recognising and celebrating the contributions of our national heroes and heroines ––– our nation builders, our people –– who made this nation what it is today.”

Other honorees include Cleophas Adderley, Jr, (posthumously); Dame Anita Mildred Allen; Paul L Adderley (posthumously); Clifford Darling (posthumously); Rodney E Bain (posthumously) Sir Baltron Bethel; Bishop Neil Ellis; Marion Bethel-Sears; Sir Michael Barnett; Edward Clement Bethel (posthumously); Eldred Edison Bethel (posthumously); Dr. Keva Bethel (posthumously); Dr Myles Munroe (posthumously); Sir Etienne Dupuch (posthumously); Dame Janet Gwennett Bostwick; Dr Conville Brown; Loretta Butler-Turner; Sir Orville Turnquest; Shaunae Miller-Uibo and others.