‘Man set his uncle and mom on fire’

A 29-year-old man set his 54-year-old and 74-year-old uncle and mother on fire at a residence on Gibbs Corner yesterday.

According to preliminary reports, the suspect, around 10pm, was upset with his uncle and poured an unknown liquid on him and ignited him. The suspect’s mother was also burnt. Both victims were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital to be treated for their burns.

Officers of the mobile division arrested the suspect at the hospital for grievous harm.