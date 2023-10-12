FRONT PORCH: Ignorant fundamentalists showing homophobic, undemocratic colours

THE wildly irrational freak-out, moral panic and paroxysms by certain clerics and their cheering squads over a Pride Bahamas forum at the University of The Bahamas was at times humorous, especially given the nonsensical statements by an excitable prideful parade of homophobes displaying their theocratic colours.

But the issues raised by their intolerance and deep-seated opposition to a pluralistic society are disturbing.

As we have seen in democracies like the United States of America, with many enthralled by the fascist mindset of Donald Trump and his enablers, the work of securing democracy must be relentless.

The basic message of the clerics to those hosting the forum is: “Shut up. You don’t have a right to have this forum at UB!” The anti-democratic clerics do not understand, or wish to ignore, basic constitutional and democratic tenets as well as the role of a university, public or private, in a society.

It is precisely because UB is primarily taxpayer-funded that a broad variety of opinions should be allowed in various forums. Suppose the university wanted to host a religion forum, which would include Jews and Muslims? Would the fundamentalist Christian pastors object because only their views should be allowed?

Like the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB), UB is statutorily independent. They are both public spaces for the wide expression of a diversity of viewpoints and ideas, some of which some or many people may disagree on various occasions. This is the nature of an open society.

The independence of these institutions means that the government, religious groups or others cannot dictate to the university or the gallery who is allowed freedom of expression on their premises.

How far do the pastors want to go? Given the global history of intolerance, probably farther than most Bahamians realise. Do the pastors want to have veto power over curriculum and texts?

Do they want to start banning and burning books in the library? Is the university allowed to higher gay and lesbian professors and staff or do the pastors need to be consulted on who is allowed to teach at UB?

Do the clerics want veto power over the art displayed at NAGB and also over which artists are allowed to exhibit works at the gallery?

We have seen all of this before in other countries. The Christian nationalism espoused by the pastors and others is a direct and dangerous threat to democracy. In a free and open society, they are allowed to express their views, no matter how ignorant, intolerant or distasteful, as long as they do slander or libel others.

But what such nationalists typically want is for their ideology to reign supreme while those with whom they disagree or dislike are banned from certain public spaces. So, it is okay for a Christmas tree to be erected in Parliament Square, but not the Jewish menorah.

Despite the Judaic roots of Christianity and preaching in church about Israel based on the Christian Scriptures, it was amazing the outcry from fundamentalist Christians when a menorah was erected in the Square some years ago. If a community of Jews wanted to erect a synagogue on New Providence would the pastors object?

The Bahamas government gives millions every year in grant-in-aid to private schools, including faith-based institutions. Should the government be allowed to dictate what is taught in religion classes in these schools, including whether world religions can be included in a curriculum?

Public universities in the United States are also primarily funded by taxpayers. Yet many of them have gay and lesbian associations and a range of other associations and faith-based campus ministries for Christians, Jews and Muslims.

The University of Michigan at Ann Arbor is one of the leading public research universities in the US. It is a leader in higher education. If Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) president Bishop Delton Fernander and his cohorts travelled to Michigan, they will find the Spectrum Centre.

The “Centre is a campus resource centre dedicated to serving and supporting members of the U-M LGBT…communities. Through education, advocacy, and community building, the centre works to enhance campus climate, increase students’ sense of belonging, and help students thrive”.

Indeed, because public universities in the US are predominantly taxpayer funded, they must be open to a diversity of ideas and groups. If those who sought to interrupt the UB forum attempted to do the same at U-M or another US campus, they would be asked to leave.

Internationally, many public and private universities have open gay and lesbian professors and staff. They have a variety of associations, including conservative and liberal political clubs.

All of this makes for a good, thriving, dynamic, intellectually exciting and challenging academic environment. Sadly, Bishop Fernander and his cohorts are challenging both the foundations of a plural democracy and the purpose of a university.

While they live in the 21st century, the mindsets of these fanatical undemocratic clerics are premodern. Because the ignorance of many of them is insatiable and near bottomless, they should take up a collection or offering and perhaps attend classes at a university like U-M.

One such individual who might benefit from classes in critical thinking, religious and theological studies, Philosophy 101, sociology, the history of democracy, and other courses is an inveterate letter-writing known for egregiously ignorant and contradictory prose.

The writer opined last week: “Regarding [UB chair Allyson] Gibson Maynard’s claims, if UB is truly independent, then why does this institution continue to accept tax dollars from taxpayers it claims to be independent from? Without government subsidies, UB would immediately wither up financially.

“An institution that is independent would be able to stand on its own two feet financially, without having to depend on state subventions.”

By this bizarre logic, the government should stop giving aid to every denominational school tomorrow. Because this aid is essential to keeping these schools open, they would either have to close or dramatically increase school fees. Surely, the BCC would be horrified at this prospect.

Precisely because such schools play an important role in educating our children, and because their parents are taxpayers, few would argue that state subventions should be withdrawn.

What about subventions made to religious-based charities and certain tax exemptions for nonprofits and churches? Should they be withdrawn to ensure the independence of these institutions?

The black and white mindset of the writer is such that he cannot see the spectrum or rainbow of nuance and complexity of public policy, how society is ordered and how various essential public-private arrangements benefit society.

In a both/and world, an independent institution can receive state funds as long as these funds are not misused and the institution does not discriminate against someone based on race, gender, religious affiliation or sexual orientation.

Around the world, great museums and private universities have utilized public funds to invent new technologies, to find cures for diseases, to support the arts and humanities, and to help lift the veils of prejudice and ignorance.

In a bizarre aside, the writer notes: “One UB professor claims to be a feminist. UB is simply copycatting its counterparts abroad.” Is the writer really this profoundly ignorant?

There is nothing wrong in being a feminist. Depending on how one defines feminism, there are scores of male and female feminists. He seems to believe that The Bahamas is cut off from the world. Perhaps the only texts used by UB should be written by Bahamians such as Bishop Fernander.

Is the writer copycatting his Christian identity from counterparts abroad? Every religious denomination in The Bahamas came from abroad, as did the English language. Perhaps he would be more comfortable if The Bahamas was like some tribes in Papua New Guinea with little to no contact with outsiders.

Today, scores of pastors copycat the prosperity gospel, the preaching styles, the homophobia, the misogyny against women and other traits from abroad, mostly the US.

Ideas are human and global. Democracy, freedom and tolerance are universal ideas and ideals. They are not the exclusive provenance of any society.

The comment reveals a somewhat cave dweller mindset by the writer who, like some others, has the false notion that being gay or lesbian or a feminist or a liberal must be foreign.

Apparently, the only acceptable domestic identity is being an intolerant fundamentalist Christian frightened by gays and lesbians and opposed to legislation to outlaw marital rape.

Big words and complex theology in a small mindset can be both humorous and dangerous. The writer also bizarrely stated: “… The BCC should reach out to the Anglican and Catholic churches with the aim of lobbying them to excommunicate individuals at UB who are spearheading the Pride Bahamas events.” Wow!

The matter of excommunication is a serious one and not to be trivialised. One imagines the heads of the Roman Catholic and Anglican communities shaking their heads in disbelief and laughter at such an imbecilic suggestion.

Excommunication is rare and used for grave matters. The writer is so angry with gays and lesbians and so stunningly theologically clueless that he trotted out a church practice of which he has little to no understanding.

Whatever one may think about gays and lesbians, we should be able to agree on the protection of the fundamental rights for all citizens regardless of circumstance of birth or affiliation.

No matter how insipid, how intolerant, how narrow-minded the homophobic pastors are, they have a right to their views and to express them.

In the spirit of others who have defended democracy in other jurisdictions, while we may profoundly disagree with others, we must defend their rights of expression and assembly, like the rights of those who hosted Pride Week.