Man accused of stabbing death

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison on Friday accused of stabbing a man to death on Rosebud Street last Saturday.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Tavaris Moss, 31, with murder.

Moss allegedly stabbed 52-year-old Solomon Williams in his neighbourhood near Rosebud Street on October 7.

The accused was informed that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Moss’s VBI is set for service on January 23, 2024.