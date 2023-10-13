Veteran boxer Carl Hield set to make his pro debut

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

VETERAN boxer Carl Hield is excited to make his professional debut next weekend at the International Knockout Night against Colombian John Blanco.

The two are set to face off in the professional category for the super welterweight division next Saturday, October 21 at 6pm in Cali, Colombia.

Amateur boxer Anai Powell will also be accompanying Hield as he has been training with him to fight in the welterweight division.

The veteran boxer is excited to make the transition from amateur boxing to competing with the pros and said his hunger remains the same.

“For me it is the same hunger from the amateurs. I already fought in the semi pros before so it is normal to me now, it is just smaller gloves, no shirt, and no headgear which you have to prepare for,” Hield said.

He added that he made the decision to join the professional ranks after having conversations with president of the Bahamas Boxing Federation (BBF), Vincent Strachan.

“I told him I am thinking about switching over so I can be more active as I try to prepare for the 2024 Olympic trials,” he said.

The seasoned boxer had quite an active year in the sport after he was unable to compete in competitions from 2021-2022 due to lack of funding.

The 36-year-old recently competed in his seventh appearance at the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) World Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in May. He lost in the first round to Kenya’s Boniface Mogunde 5-0 on points in the unanimous decision.

He followed up this competition with his stint at the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador in June.

He competed against Colombia’s Jhonatan Arboleda in the lightweight division and lost a unanimous decision on points 5-0.

With the latest competition set to get underway for Hield next week Saturday, this match is very important to him.

He is dedicating this match to his mother who passed away earlier this year and was considered to be his number one supporter.

Additionally, he wanted to compete for the late Ray Minus Jr, his first boxing coach, and deceased friend Tyrone Oliver.

Joining Hield in Colombia will be Powell who is only 18-years-old.

The teen has been training with Hield ahead of next weekend’s match and recently competed at the Youth Continental Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Although he is unsure of his opponent, which will be decided following the weigh in, Powell is mentally locked in.

“I’m looking to perform to the best of my abilities, move around and box, training has been going well and I am just trying to do the same thing to get ready for the world championships in November,” he said.

The welterweight boxer said working with Hield has been great because he has a lot of knowledge and experience to teach him what to do and what not to do.

Both boxers thanked their sponsor Insurance Management Bahamas Limited, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Amateur Boxing Federation and BBF for their continued support.

The event will be hosted at the Saga Boxing Club Gym.