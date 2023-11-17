Boxer Carl Hield prepares for second pro match

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

BAHAMIAN boxer Carl Hield will make his commute to Santa Marta, Colombia, today to prepare for his second professional boxing match scheduled for next week Wednesday.

Hield will match up against Colombia’s Diomedes Miranda in the super welterweight division at the Fight Night.

The former decorated amateur boxer’s upcoming match comes on the heels of his successful pro debut at the International Knockout Night in Cartagena, Colombia. He bested the host country’s Elkin Bolaño in the second round via a technical knockout at the Saga Boxing Club Gym.

After a big win in his first professional fight, Hield is ready to make a statement against Miranda on November 22. The Bahamian’s opponent has a record of 21 wins, including 17 knockouts and has been defeated just four times.

“This is my second pro fight, it is a big step up fight for me where I have to make a big statement. This fight is going to be a big step for me to prove to myself that I belong in there with the best,” the veteran boxer said.

The 36-year-old made his transition from amateur boxing to competing on a pro level in October to get more experience in matches in preparation to try and qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“I am trying to be more active than I was with the amateurs. After my last qualifying event in Cali, Colombia, I would not have competed anymore until next year but now, with pro fights, it is a lot more experience and staying active for next year to be able to qualify for the Olympics,” he said.

As for preparation ahead of the big fight, Hield has trained alongside fellow boxer Rashield Williams as they both are preparing for upcoming matches. Williams is set to compete in Tampa, Florida on Saturday and the two boxers have helped each other ahead of the tough matches next on their schedules.

“Preparation and training camp was awesome. I want to give a good thanks to my fellow teammate Rashield Williams. He will be competing on Saturday and was helping me while I was helping him with sparring. We did a lot of work together to get prepared for our upcoming matches,” he said.

The veteran boxer is dedicating his next fight to his late mother Norma Hield as he always does and wants to make his dreams come true to honour her.