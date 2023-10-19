Minnis: Wilchcombe should have had bigger ministry

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis believes Obie Wilchcombe, who died unexpectedly last month, should have been given a more “substantive post” in the Davis-led Cabinet before his death.

Dr Minnis paid tribute to the former social services minister in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Earlier, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin moved a resolution in honour of the deceased parliamentarian, whose seat was draped in a black cloth and a wreath. A photo of Mr Wilchchome sat on the desk.

“Madam Speaker," Dr Minnis said, "Obie was a man of talent and long experience in government. He was seasoned, as so many have attested in the many tributes to him over the past several weeks. It was unfortunate, given his seniority and stature, that he was not given a more substantive post in the Davis administration.”

“The people of West End and Bimini have lost their representative in this House. His loss will be felt even more profoundly by his family, who have lost a brother, an uncle, a cousin and many people have lost a friend, including many Grand Bahamians of various political and other affiliations.”

MPs recalled their memories of Mr Wilchcombe, describing him as a dedicated politician who loved his country.

“We honour his memory today and further resolve to cherish his memory and to preserve his legacy in a tangible way,” Mrs Hanna-Martin said.

Last month, Adrian Francis, a decades-long friend of Mr Wilchcombe, revealed during a Facebook Live that his friend was initially cold on the Ministry of Social Services post, but came to appreciate the portfolio.

He claimed when Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis recently gave him the option to be the minister of Grand Bahama, minister of immigration or remain in social services, the 64-year-old chose to stay in social services.

“This the same ministry he had a problem with in his emotions initially," Mr Francis said. "But he told the prime minister when he got there, I’m prepared to serve you wherever you want me, sir.”