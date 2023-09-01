Not guilty plea to 24 counts of violation of bail conditions

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old youth is behind bars accused of breaching his bail 24 times in the last year.

The teenager, whose name is being withheld because he was a minor when the initial offence was committed, was charged with 24 counts of violation of bail conditions before Magistrate Kendra Kelly.

The accused while on release for a pending murder charge allegedly failed to obey his residential curfew or charge his monitoring device between December 27, 2022 and July 31 on 24 separate occasions.

After the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom objected to him being granted bail. With his bail denied the accused was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His trial is set to start on October 4.