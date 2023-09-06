Abaco hopeful - but some questions over reshuffle

• Appeal for removal of derelict buildings

• Hope for consultation with industry players

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

BUSINESSES in Abaco are “encouraged” by new developments and projects slated for the island four years after the devastating Hurricane Dorian, according to Daphne DeGregory Miaoulis, president of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce. She noted that Abaco “remains strong” and holds many opportunities for the local and international market.

She said: “As for Abaco, we are very encouraged by the Prime Minister’s recent comments on his visit on the anniversary of hurricane Dorian where he spoke of new investments slated for Abaco and the continuation and completion of the much-needed hurricane shelter.

“All in all, Abaco remains strong, offering many opportunities for investment and expansion of local Bahamian and foreign investment.”

She added that she spoke with Prime Minister Philip Davis on his recent visit to the island and appealed for the removal of derelict buildings and housing concessions for local homeowners.

She said: “I had the opportunity to speak directly with him and stressed the need for cleaning up of the abandoned damaged buildings that reflect poorly on us as a destination to which he agreed.

“I also appealed to him to continue concessions for Bahamian homeowners which he did confirm is available on a case-by-case basis addressed directly to the Ministry of Finance to his attention.”

The Prime Minister gave a national address on Sunday, where he revealed several new ministerial posts and portfolio adjustments. Among those reassigned was former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell, who was promoted to Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

Ms Miaoulis said that agriculture and fisheries are sectors that are important to our economic independence and is hopeful that Mr Campbell will consult with industry players as he manages his portfolio.

She said: “Fisheries and agriculture combined should be one of our strongest economic pillars if we are truly to be independent.

“This is an area of particular interest of mine and I remain hopeful that Mr Campbell is a young and progressive thinker who will consult with seasoned local farmers and fishers.”

She added that the government should take agriculture seriously as the country aims to be self sufficient and questioned why the Prime Minister is “playing musical chairs” with the ministers when agriculture was staring to make progress.

She said: “While the government speaks to a need to grow our agriculture sector to being able to feed ourselves and become more self-reliant I question the qualifications of Mr Jomo Campbell. Why are we now playing musical chairs when it appeared that we were starting to move in the right direction?”

Mr Davis also announced that Minister of Housing and Transport, JoBeth Coleby-Davis will be reassigned as the Minister of Energy and Transport. He explained that the country must transition to renewable energy to make electricity costs more affordable and that Ms Coleby-Davis, whose dissertation concentrated on renewable energy deployment, would coordinate the energy transition.

He said: “If we want to make electricity affordable, if we want Bahamian companies to compete and prosper, if we want to create a more dynamic and inclusive economy, we must transition away from our country’s expensive, outdated, and unreliable electricity infrastructure.

“Minister Coleby-Davis to serve as Minister of Energy and Transport, to do the critical work of bringing together and coordinating experts and teams from throughout our government to tackle our energy transition.

“Minister Coleby-Davis, whose dissertation for her Masters Degree focused on overcoming barriers to renewable energy deployment in The Bahamas, is going to be a formidable advocate for our country as we transition to clean energy”

Ms Miaoulis agreed that energy is a “crucial” sector, but questioned why a new ministry was formed while administrative costs are “super high” and if the energy transition would not be better suited for the Ministry of Environment.

She said: “Energy is one of the most crucial areas as it affects every facet of our lives and businesses. But, at this time when administrative costs are already super high, did we need an entire new ministry? Could this not have been combined with the ministry of environment?

“Just because JoBeth Coleby-Davis has experience in oil, does that make her the best candidate for alternative energy solutions?”

Mr Davis said the new portfolio and responsibility adjustments of Cabinet would “strengthen policy execution, and balance continuity and experience with renewal and fresh perspective”.

Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell was reassigned as the Minister for Housing and Urban Renewal. Mr Davis said as Mr Bell was a part of the team that originally launched Urban Renewal his “experience and commitment” will be vital in his new role as Housing and Urban Renewal Minister.

Calls for Mr Bell’s resignation or removal from Cabinet from the Coalition of Independents and the Free National Movement (FNM) came after Mr Bell, in an unorthodox way, at a funeral, oversaw the ceremony granting citizenship to the two children of the deceased man and their mother. This caused widespread controversy as many called into question Mr Bell’s commitment to valuing Bahamian sovereignty and citizenship.

Ms Miaoulis criticised the Prime Minister’s decision to retain Mr Bell as a part of his Cabinet after he was found to be “issuing out citizenships at a funeral like an offering” and questioned the example he was setting as a “seasoned politician”.

She said: “How do you reward Minister Keith Bell when he created so much controversy in his previous ministry where the public was calling for his removal?

“Issuing out citizenships at a funeral like an offering, not following proper procedures. What precedent did he set as a seasoned politician for others to follow?”