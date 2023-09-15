Man charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent, cruelty to children

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was put behind prison bars on Friday, accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl he helped raise, by getting her drunk earlier this month.

The 39-year-old, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent and cruelty to children before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

The accused allegedly gave the underaged girl liquor while she was in his custody in New Providence on September 9. The accused then allegedly had sexual intercourse with the young girl while she was intoxicated.

The accused was informed that his case would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

The VBI in this matter is to be served on November 7.