Man charged with unlawful sexual intercourse

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old is behind bars after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl twice in the last four months.

Ramon Johnson was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Johnson allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with an underaged girl twice when she was 14 and 15-years-old in the Bluff, Andros, between October 1, 2023 and January 3.

Johnson was informed that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Johnson’s VBI is set for service on May 6.