Policy unit to help Bahamians serve in posts held by foreigners

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle wants to create a policy unit to help qualified Bahamians serve in positions foreigners hold.

During his 2023/24 budget contribution, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government would crack down on granting work permits.

“I think with only about eight days in, I’m already looking at how we can implement a policy unit that speaks to the enforcement of our notice of vacancy process,” Ms Glover-Rolle said yesterday.

“That’s ensuring that the Bahamian understudies who are identified are eventually assimilated into roles, to ensure that the positions that are held by foreigners, if there is a capability for future Bahamians to work in those roles, that Bahamians have the fair opportunity to apply and work in those positions. So that’s going to be one of the priorities for me, amongst many others.”

The Department of Labour scrutinises work renewal applications to determine whether qualified Bahamians are willing and available to do the job.

Officials assess whether employers have identified Bahamian understudies to take over from expatriate staff once their work permits expire. They consider how many renewals have been previously granted.

Earlier this year, Labour Director Robert Farquharson said that 40 per cent of the 12,000 work permits issued this year relate to jobs Bahamians can fill.

However, the failure of Bahamians to apply for various jobs contributed to the issuance of work permits.