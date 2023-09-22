$35m invested by Baha Mar in maintenance

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

BAHA MAR president Graeme Davis said the resort has invested $35m in maintenance this year.

He encouraged local businesses to reinvest in their properties continually.

Mr Davis told The Tribune yesterday the mega-resort is happy with its business volume for this year and that the 2024 projections are positive.

“We’ve had a great year so far. It’s been a very busy summer. It’s been a very busy winter season,” he said. “Of course, September is always a little bit quieter in the fall as children and kids are back to school, and families are back to work from their summer holiday. Typically, it’s a quieter time of year, and it gives us an opportunity to give our staff a break as well as reinvest into the property and maintenance.”

“We invested this year another $35m just in maintaining the property to ensure that it’s exceptional. When we’re as busy as we are throughout the year, you have to make sure that you’re always reinvesting in your product to make sure that it’s exceptional. I encourage all of our local businesses to keep reinvesting to ensure they’re in the best condition.”

In April, Baha Mar’s president hailed an “extraordinary first quarter” and “record March”, with 2023 business volumes up 20 per cent year-over-year.

“We’ve had an extraordinary first quarter here at Baha Mar across all our brands. I’m pleased to announce that, certainly from a first quarter standpoint, we’re up 45 per cent year-over-year,” Baha Mar’s president said in April.

Mr Davis conceded that the first three months of 2023 were up against slightly weaker prior-year comparatives because of the Omicron COVID variant “break-out” that occurred in early 2022. Still, he added that Baha Mar has “seen a significant amount of demand” for each of its Grand Hyatt, Rosewood and SLS resort properties.