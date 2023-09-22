Making history at inaugural Bahamas elite Karate tournament

HISTORY was made with the introduction of the Para-Karate Division at the inaugural Bahamas Elite Karate Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

This tournament was the brainchild of sensei Leonardo Jones, the lead instructor at L.E.A.D Karate Academy who has several students with disabilities in his classes.

The Para-Karate division allowed individuals with disabilities who participate in the sport of martial arts to showcase their abilities rather than their disability.

All competitors who participated in this division walked away with a first (1st) place medal, after receiving the opportunity to capture the crowd by demonstrating their katas.

“Karate in the Bahamas is officially for everyone no matter the age, gender or functionality. The platform is here thanks to sensei Jones.

“Honorary mention has been extended to Domo Arigato Masters, Master Elrick McKinney, Master Marcus “Shadow” Rolle, Master Ronald “Smokey” Martin.

“And sensei Gamal Newry for the part they have played in sensei Jones’ training history,” according to a press release.

For more information about the L.E.A.D Karate Academy and how you can become a part of any class, contact sensei Jones at 242- 813-6332 or via email at:

leadkarateacademy@ gmail.com