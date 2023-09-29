Not guilty plea to murder, attempted murder charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN in court on Friday denied the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Montell Heights earlier this year.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson charged Larry Albury, 29, with murder and attempted murder.

Albury, along with accomplices, is accused of shooting 16-year-old Junior Rostand and Joshua Adderley as they stood outside an apartment at Akel Close in Montell Heights at 9pm on March 18.

While Adderley was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital, Rostand died of his injuries.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Albury was informed that his matter would be transferred to Acting Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for trial date fixture on October 3.

His bail is to be continued.