Bahamas closes in on six straight

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TEAM Bahamas drew closer to capturing its sixth straight and eight out of nine CARIFTA Swimming Championship title on day three of the four-day competition last night at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex.

Team Bahamas extended its lead in the overall point standings with a total of 804.50, well ahead of the Cayman Islands with 495. Trinidad & Tobago sits in third place with 466.

While the points determine the champion, Team Bahamas is also leading in the medal count with 26 gold, 26 silver and 14 bronze for a total of 73. Trinidad & Tobago is in second with 17 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze for 41 and the Cayman Islands has 24 gold, 120 silver and 15 bronze for their total of 39.

Scoreboard:

Heading into Tuesday's final day of the 2024 CARIFTA Swimming Championships at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex is as follows:

Bahamas - 804.50.

Cayman Islands - 495.

Trinidad & Tobago - 466.

Jamaica - 405.

Barbados - 362.50.

Martinique - 293.50

Aruba - 216.

Bermuda - 196.

Antigua & Barbuda - 148.

St Lucia - 80.

US Virgin Islands - 66.

Grenada - 51.

Curacao - 36.

Saint Martin - 31.

St Vincent - 28.

Haiti - 20.50

Turks &B Caicos - 17.

Guadeloupe - 9.

Suriname - 8.Guyana - 3.

Saint Maarten - 1.