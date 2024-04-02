Disclosures filed by some MPs as others decline response

By TRIBUNE STAFF REPORTERS

AS the deadline for filing financial declarations as required by the Public Disclosure Act, a number of Members of Parliament confirmed they had filed on time – although several others declined to say or did not respond.

The deadline this year was March 31, according to acting press secretary

Keishla Adderley, although last year the deadline was March 1, which is the date in the Public Disclosure Act.

The Tribune canvassed MPs – with most saying that they met the deadline or filed in advance.

Last year, it was unclear at the time if Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had made the deadline.

Earlier that month, Mr Davis said his public disclosures would be filed on March 2 if the documents had not been turned over on the deadline.

Office of the Prime Minister director of communications Latrae Rahming said Mr Davis did file on time this year.

Cabinet Ministers who said they met the deadline were:

• Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

• Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin.

• Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey.

• National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

• Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting.

• Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle.

• Energy and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

• Housing and Urban Renewal Minister Keith Bell.

• Office of the Prime Minister and Social Services State Minister Myles Laroda.

• Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller.

• Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg.

• and Environment and Natural Resources State Minister Zane Lightbourne.

Several weeks ago, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville told The Tribune he had not filed at that time. This newspaper attempted to contact him for follow up, but was unsuccessful up to press time.

When asked about disclosure, his Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell declined to say and said to speak to Public Disclosure Commission chairman Bishop Victor Cooper.

But Bishop Cooper told The Tribune he was out of town and to call the disclosure office, although it was the Easter weekend.

All Opposition MPs said they had filed on time.

Other MPs who confirmed included Sea Breeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice, North Andros and The Berry Islands MP Leonardo Lightbourne, MICAL MP Basil McIntosh, Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder and West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Kingsley Smith.

The Tribune was unable to reach a number of Parliamentarians, including Immigration and National Insurance Minister Alfred Sears, Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell, and Housing and Urban Renewal Minister Lisa Rahming.

Bishop Cooper indicated that 90 percent of parliamentarians had filed by the March 1 deadline. He said last year many senators and senior civil servants failed to disclose their assets, income and liabilities.

The Public Disclosure Act empowers only two people to act on delinquent filings: the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

Either of them can publish the information through a communication in the House of Assembly or cause for it to be laid in the Senate. Either can authorise that the information be presented to the attorney general or commissioner of police so those who failed to disclose could face a penalty.

The penalty for not disclosing is a $10,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.