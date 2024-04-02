Mass shooting sees six injured

Father laments son’s death after murder at Andros restaurant

By EARYEL BOWLEG

and STEPHEN HUNT

A VIOLENT Easter saw multiple people taken to hospital after a shooting incident in New Providence – and another man shot dead in Andros.

Early yesterday evening, a shooting took place that left five men and a 16-year-old boy in hospital.

Police last night said they were “aggressively searching” for three men after the incident.

At about 6pm, the victims were standing at the front of a business on Peardale Road, south of Wulff Road, when a small silver vehicle pulled alongside, police reported.

Police said two men armed with firearms exited from the rear of the vehicle and opened fire on the group. The victims, aged 16, 20, 23, 37, 41 and 44 were all taken to hospital by private vehicle and by Emergency Medical Services Personnel where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police added that one of the victims is presently being electronically monitored for manslaughter and possession of firearm charges, and a second victim has court matters pending for attempted murder and possession of dangerous drugs.

The incident follows a fatal shooting in Andros on Saturday.

Kenton Farquharson was at his aunt’s bar and restaurant on Saturday night preparing for a bike ride on Andros for a motorcycle show over the weekend when he was shot dead.

Kendal Farquharson, his father, said the 30-year-old was with his older brother at the time. He said that someone came around the building and shot Kenton.

Mr Farquharson said: “I was on the phone when I said what happened, Kenton, what happened? He just started saying Kenton and start saying he dead. I said no man... and he’s actually dead.”

Police were notified around 9.40pm of gunshots being heard at a business on Fire Road in Lowe Sound.

Initial reports indicate the deceased was outside the establishment when he got into a verbal argument with several individuals and was subsequently shot.

The father of three went to Andros for a motorcycle show over the weekend. Mr Farquharson comes from a family of several motorcycle enthusiasts.

His father said Kenton and his other son fix motorcycles while his nephew would ride along with the siblings

“They love motorbikes. When I was growing my kids, I just used to buy them the things with these what they wanted and what they wish for. When they get into the motorbike, I didn’t like it because you know it hurt you and break your leg, your hand, or something, but I saw that they like it. So I encourage them.”

He added: “The motorbike thing keeps them out of problems. Riding a motorbike is just relaxing. They’re having fun. They pop their bikes a lot, but that’s a part of them having fun.”

The father was emotional when remembering his murdered son with whom he had a close bond.

“I loved Kenton,” he cried. “He was a part of me. Every day, I spend time with him. Every evening I come home and I’d be with him.”

He reminisced on his son being “loveable” and took care of his children. “I feel so bad until it’s hard for me to believe that my son is dead. He was even a good father to my grandchildren. I teach him to be there for his kids and show his kids some love, like how I show him love when he was growing up,” he said.

“My son was a nice boy. He was a happy boy and the things he used to do used to keep me happy, he made me feel, make me feel happy. I have six sons different from him. He was one of my sons who I could to talk to, and he’ll understand me and we do things together.”

Anyone with information who can help police in either incident can contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991/2 or 502- 9975/6 or Crimestoppers on 328-TIPS.